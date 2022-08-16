all the lies you told us

Lhe 2015 Oscar Awards marked a before and after in the life of Anna Allen. The actress’s attempt to pretend that she had been part of the exclusive red carpet of what is now considered one of the most important events in Hollywood when in fact this had not happened, played a trick on her. So much so that the commotion reached such dimensions that she was forced to withdraw from the public scene for a long time.

Since then, she has participated in various Spanish television series such as Paquita Salas, where she played a character whose life was inspired by her own story, or in Cuéntame how it happened, a production to which she returned to continue giving life to Marta Altamira, the first great love of Toni Alcántara, but he never set foot on a television program again until yesterday. It was last Monday when the actress gave her first interview to It’s already summer, a program in which she was presented through a recreation of a casting. A scene in which Allen was not entirely comfortable.

“I don’t even know what your name is” began by saying Frank Blanco, the host of the format, in the shoes of a casting director. “My name is Anna Allen. I don’t know what you are looking for, but I have done everything,” said the Spanish interpreter. The presenter took the turn to speak again to affirm: «You have done many things, but you left …», to which Allen replied: «Yes, but I’m back, you call me and I’ll come. You have left home and you will return. What do you want from me?

Despite the attempts of several collaborators to talk about this controversial episode of her life, Anna preferred to focus on her present and clarify that her only interest at the moment is to continue working as an actress: «I have several projects and the truth is that I have had good luck because it is not easy to leave this world, return, and be able to do it on the front line as I have done, obviously everything has a job and a process behind it […] Sometimes it is difficult to overcome the prejudices of others, this profession is very complicated, but it is also true that, although there are complicated moments with less work, I have been quite lucky, “he confessed.

It is clear that the Spanish returns with enthusiasm and stronger than ever, but she is also aware that her past will accompany her until the rest of her days. As a result of knowing that the photograph of her on the red carpet of the Oscars was nothing more than a montage, all the lies and deceptions that were hidden behind the life of the actress came to light, despite his attempt to prove otherwise through montages published on social networks. She wanted to make believe that she was going to be part of the cast of The Big Bang Theory, that she was going to share a project with Matt Bommer, that she was a friend of Julia Roberts and that she had become an ambassador for prestigious international brands. In addition, in a Pasapalabra program she even stated that she had received an award in Italy. Nothing could be further from the truth.

It was soon discovered that her reality was far from the idyllic life she boasted about on social networks and for her this was the beginning of the end. Nevertheless, Paquita Salas He managed to reconcile the interpreter with the profession and also with the public, offering her the possibility of laughing in a very original way at what one day turned out to be a real ordeal for her. Since then, in addition to facing new projects, thus resuming her professional career, she has increased her activity on social networks, where day by day she shows that she is trying to redirect her life, acting as if nothing had happened. .