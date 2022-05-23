all the looks of the most anticipated red carpet

The Cannes Film Festival has returned stronger than ever in its first post-Covid edition. Last year the contest had to be held in July, with strong security measures before the arrival of the fifth wave of the pandemic. A scenario that has nothing to do with this 75th edition, which will last until May 28.

A total of 21 films will compete for the Palme d’Or awarded by the festival’s jury, which on this occasion is chaired by actor Vincent Lindon. At the inaugural gala on Tuesday, celebrities dazzled on the most anticipated red carpet with their looks with transparencies and glitter as protagonists.





Christina Sierra

Eva Longoria caused a sensation with a suggestive black design by Alberta Ferretti, with sensual transparencies in the area of ​​​​the abdomen and legs. A dress with thin straps and ruffle and sequin detail, which she combined with Aquazzura sandals and Chopard jewelry.



Eva Longoria on the opening red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Julianne Moore also turned heads in a black Bottega Veneta dress that stood out for its plunging neckline. v and the part of the abdomen that resembled a corset. She dressed her neck in a stunning Bvlgari necklace.



Julianne Moore at the opening red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival Joel C Ryan/AP

Katherine Langford opted for glitter in a Prada design with straps and a plunging neckline. v and pencil skirt. The special touch was provided by her tail, which was tied at the waist with a thin belt and was reminiscent of the brand’s most viral skirt.



Katherine Langford at the opening red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

Rossy de Palma also opted for black in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello tuxedo dress that she wore with black crystal stockings, ankle strap sandals and red gloves.



Rossy de Palma on the opening red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters

Caroline Daur chose Valentino pink to shine with a long-sleeved fuchsia minidress that she wore with the trendiest platform sandals of the moment and a handbag of the same color.



Caroline Daur on the opening red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters

Rebecca Hall also joined the fuchsia pink trend, in her case, for an impressive Gucci design that mixed fuchsia and red.



Rebecca Hall on the opening red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters

The actress posed on the red carpet with Deepika Padukone, who wore a design with an asymmetrical neckline full of black and gold rhinestones by Sabyasachi. Both are members of the jury for this edition.



Deepika Padukone and Rebecca Hall on the opening red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival) Joel C Ryan/AP

Bérénice Bejo was another of the guests who wore a fuchsia design. She stunned in a jumpsuit with an asymmetrical neckline and wide-leg pants from Valentino.



Bérénice Bejo on the opening red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters

Emilia Schüle wore a white dress with a huge bow at the neckline and an asymmetrical skirt. She completed the look with Bvlgari jewelry.



Emilia Schüle on the opening red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival) Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Tallia Storm added a touch of color to the rug with a design by Yanina Couture in shades of yellow, fuchsia and blue.



Tallia Storm at the opening red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

Didi Stone was one of the most daring guests with a suggestive design by Roberto Cavalli, with the upper part with a metallic structure with golden flowers that was attached to the satin skirt.



Didi Stone on the opening red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters

Amandine Petit, featuring a Y2K sheer design in a flattering green. A dress with a built-in bodice, draped detail on the abdomen and a flowing skirt.



Amandine Petit on the opening red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EFE

Frédérique Bel wore a blue design by Yanina Couture that stood out for its minidress full of fringes and sequins and a layer of tulle.