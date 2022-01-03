All the loves that blossomed in 2021: the leading stars of 2022

C.he are second chances or first loves there are many VIPs who have (re) found themselves in the arms of the soul mate in the year just ended. Will they be stories for life or fleeting passions? Here are the famous couples to keep an eye on

THE2021 was a year full of twists, between VIP separations that we did not expect and new couples who made us live in a constant nostalgic mood like the newly baptized Bennifer. The Oscar for the best reunion in fact goes to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, back together, surprisingly, after twenty years in July and inseparable.

Among the new vip loves there is the one between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (formerly former of Kaia Gerber and Ariana Grande), the comedian of Saturday Night Live. Despite the difference in age (she is 41 and he is 28) they seem to be very interested in each other. The socialite and entrepreneur, in recent months, was also busy studying to become a lawyer like her father and formalizing the divorce from Kanye West, who however does not seem to want to give up yet and tries in every way to win back his ex-wife. Which, as expected, does not really want to know.

And to stay in the family, there are also Kendall Jenner who seems to have finally found love in the Phoenix suns star, Devin Booker, and the “overexposed” Kourtney Kardashian: Kim’s sister has been engaged for a few months to Travis Barker, historic Blink-182 drummer with whom he is literally driving his followers on social media crazy.

And then there is the new couple formed by Adele and Rich Paul (in America he is the famous one): the British singer and the sports attorney are among the couples that exploded in the year just ended. After the divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki and father of her son, and a drastic lifestyle change that led Adele to an exceptional weight loss of over 30 kilos, it has arrived, along with the new album that has climbed the charts, too. the new love.

And what about the Zendaya-Superman duo? The beautiful actress and Tom Holland are reaping the acclaim on the red carpets for the presentation of the latest chapter of the superhero saga Spider-Man: No Way Home, the real cinematographic phenomenon of the moment.

2021 was also (finally, we say) the year of Renée Zellweger and the English presenter Ant Anstead who have made their love official on Instagram.

Just like all the other celebrity couples.