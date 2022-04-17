All the Macs that are going to come out during the next 12 months with their estimated presentation date: Rumorsphere

Seven weeks and one day to go key note from Apple. And although WWDC 2022 is always focused on software news for developers, there are times when we run into surprises. And this year it seems that there will be surprises.

Mark Gurman does not hesitate when he insists that we are going to see a real tsunami of launches during the second half of this year, although if we put the data from all the sources on the table we find some doubts and contradictions. We are going to clear all that data and try to decipher a release schedule that is expected to be very busy.

All the Macs that we will see during 2022

Before you start, remember: all these data are based on rumors. Ergo they could be confirmed, or it could be that a Mac ends up coming out 3 months earlier or 12 months later than we think right now. You should not take this information as confirmed, because being rumors everything can change in a matter of days.

Mac mini with M1 Pro chip : This is unlikely, but there are sources that do not rule out that the M1 Pro chip still has time to land in a Mac mini model. If that happens, it should be soon, possibly at WWDC 2022. This would spell the end of the Intel-based Mac mini that is still officially sold as a high-end option.

: This is unlikely, but there are sources that do not rule out that the M1 Pro chip still has time to land in a Mac mini model. If that happens, it should be soon, possibly at WWDC 2022. This would spell the end of the Intel-based Mac mini that is still officially sold as a high-end option. Mac mini with M2 chip and M2 Pro: The odds are more about redesigned Mac minis that take advantage of Apple’s next generation of chips. We could see them in the fall, at which time the M2 chips would make an appearance.

MacBook Air with M2 chip: This rumor has been pending for many months now for Apple’s most popular laptop. There is talk of a redesign and some say that we will see it at WWDC 2022, although if it carries the M2 chip we may go to the fall.

27-inch iMac: There are sources that say this Mac is not going to exist anymore, and there are sources that say there is a 27-inch “product” ready for WWDC 2022. For now, reliability is what it is, but I wouldn’t rule it out the arrival of a higher-end iMac and bigger screen.

An entry-level MacBook Pro with an M2 chip? This is perhaps the most dubious Mac on the list, but some sources think we’ll see it. Although there are sources that say just the opposite.

All the Macs we (may) see in the first half of 2023





15-inch MacBook Air: This track has been resurrected very recently, although it does not seem that this laptop is in Apple’s plans for this year. Perhaps, and always depending on the state of logistics, we will see it in 2023. And that is if Apple really has it in the making, of course.

Mac Pro: The clues on this Mac contradict the most. WWDC 2022 may serve to see it with an upgrade to the M1 Ultra chip, or we may not see it until 2023 as the last step in the transition to Apple Silicon with an “M2 Ultra.” Or maybe I’m wrong and we’ll see this much sooner, but I’d rather err on the side of caution.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/Max chip : At some point or another, Apple’s professional laptops should adopt the new generation of chips. At the moment they are in tests according to rumors, but they should not go past WWDC 2023 for us to see them.

: At some point or another, Apple’s professional laptops should adopt the new generation of chips. At the moment they are in tests according to rumors, but they should not go past WWDC 2023 for us to see them. Mac Studio with M2 Max/Ultra chip: As in the case of the MacBook Pro mentioned just above, it is a matter of time before this professional computer also adopts the new chips. At the moment there are no rumors about it.

The latest Macs they should be adopting the new generations of Apple chips relatively quickly. Apple now controls the manufacture of its computers and its chips at the same time, and replace an M1 chip with an M2 in computers like an iMac. The same should be true for the Mac Studio, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro.

The next stop is WWDC 2022. We will see what they present there and how the vision of the future will change based on those launches.

Image | Lucas Hoang