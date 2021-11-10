all the major news on the souls-like formula, according to PlayStation – Nerd4.life

The PlayStation blog today hosts an interesting study on Elden Ring, with Tim Turi, content Communication manager of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who reported his impressions on the beta made available by Bandai Namco, listing the major innovations made by the game to the Souls-like formula.

Among the major points of continuity with the other From Software games are the usual ones boss challenging and the fact that even common enemies are able to hit hard and inflict considerable damage, which forces you to never let your guard down.

On the front of the combat system, some features re-emerge in Elden Ring from other Souls: backstabbing and parrying, for example, with techniques for blocking, rolling, parrying and back-striking in combat, the use of heavy attacks and the attachment system of enemies and the system of progression between levels may be familiar to the most experienced.

These instead are some of the innovative elements, which make significant changes to the Souls gameplay, according to the PlayStation blog: