all the major news on the souls-like formula, according to PlayStation – Nerd4.life
The PlayStation blog today hosts an interesting study on Elden Ring, with Tim Turi, content Communication manager of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who reported his impressions on the beta made available by Bandai Namco, listing the major innovations made by the game to the Souls-like formula.
Among the major points of continuity with the other From Software games are the usual ones boss challenging and the fact that even common enemies are able to hit hard and inflict considerable damage, which forces you to never let your guard down.
On the front of the combat system, some features re-emerge in Elden Ring from other Souls: backstabbing and parrying, for example, with techniques for blocking, rolling, parrying and back-striking in combat, the use of heavy attacks and the attachment system of enemies and the system of progression between levels may be familiar to the most experienced.
These instead are some of the innovative elements, which make significant changes to the Souls gameplay, according to the PlayStation blog:
- Guide to Grace – Twinkling sparks of light extend from the sites of grace, offering some vague hints for directing your adventure to fascinating areas
- Open World – The Interregnum is a vast open world, populated by powerful enemies, hidden treasures, dungeons and other points of interest to discover. The expansive terrain constantly prompted me to wonder what might be on the horizon. Thanks to the stamina, which is unlimited outside of combat, I hurled myself to the next destination each time
- Map – This key tool simplifies exploration in the more open world while preserving the key element of discovery. Collect the fragments to complete the terrain details on your map and travel quickly to the sites of grace wherever you are, except from the dungeon interiors. You can also drop a marker on the map to help you navigate
- An Inviting Journey – Elden Ring contains From Software’s gothic castles, menacing dungeons, and creepy enemies. However, traversing the vibrant, green rock faces of the Interregnum infuses a wonderful sense of adventure into the overall experience. For me, this translated into a feeling of excitement while exploring the open world, a stark contrast to the atmospheric tension and blind spots of the dark dungeons.
- Refill Ampoules – You now have more control over rejuvenating drinks. Divide the charges of the ampoules between the Flask of Crimson Tears that restore HP or the Flask of Cerulean Tears that restore FP, for skills and sorcery
- Jumping – Unlike the ingrained nature of the Souls games of the past, a new jump allows you to overcome obstacles on the field. Additionally, you can perform a powerful jump attack at any point in the battle
- Day / Night Cycle – The sun rises and sets, creating different atmospheres as you explore the Interregnum. Seeing the pink sun setting over the calm waters of a marsh is a captivating sight. Even transient weather events, such as a storm, can occur to change the atmosphere a little
- Crafting Items – Resources gathered from flora and fauna can be turned into useful items whenever you want. Turn animal bones into throwing knives or combine combustible items to make a makeshift bomb
- Secondary Dungeons – Souls fans know that discovering optional areas is part of the experience, and Elden Ring complements these secondary dungeons in a simplified way. For example, exploring a wolf-infested mine ends with a frantic boss battle against the devastating Beastmaster. Once defeated, collect the treasure and activate a teleport point to return to the beginning of the dungeon
- Summonable Steed – Quickly explore the vast world by summoning your own ghostly steed from nowhere. Attacking enemies from the saddle is efficient and satisfying, but be careful not to get thrown off the saddle or you will be fatally vulnerable. Resurrect a fallen steed using a Flask of Crimson Tears charge
In short, the interesting innovative features detected by the PlayStation Blog on the occasion of the Elden Ring beta are so many, and they are even more in the official post by Turi. In addition, we also refer you to our tried and tested network test published today and the closed beta guide.