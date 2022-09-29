All the Marilyn Monroes before Ana de Armas

Marilyn Monroe has gone down in history as a fascinating pop culture icon capable of transcending for her beauty, glamour, but above all for her tragic end, thus generating an appeal that has caused the story of her life to be one of the most represented both on the big screen and on television. A mirror in which many young actresses have seen themselves reflected upon encountering the bittersweet honeys of success.

Taking advantage of the fact that Ana de Armas returns to embody Marilyn in Blonde, the long-awaited biopic that Netflix premieres this Wednesday, September 28, we review the different Marilyns that have enriched the legend of one of the most iconic actresses of the seventh art.

Misty Rowe (Goodbye, Norma Jean1976)

Misty Rowe, one of the first Marilyns in Goodbye, Norma Jean

Goodbye, Norma Jean is a 1976 biographical film chronicling Monroe’s rise to stardom. Misty Rowe, one of the first actresses to get into Marilyn’s shoes, portrays the actress during the transition from Norma Jean -Monroe’s birth name that she used during her adolescence- to Marilyn Monroe, the star that the public came to know and to love.

Katherine Hicks (Marilyn: The Untold Story1980)

Catherine Hicks in Marilyn: The Untold Story

Catherine Hicks stars as Monroe in this 1980s telefilm that focuses on Monroe’s journey to stardom, as well as her relationship with her agent, Johnny Hyde, and her three husbands: James Dougherty, Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller.

Theresa Russel (Insignificance, 1985)

Theresa Russell a Marilyn undercover in Insignificance

Insignificance try to imagine what would happen if a physics professor, a Hollywood star, her husband, a baseball star, and a senator were together in a New York hotel room. These characters are a clear representation of Albert Einstein, Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, and Joseph McCarthy, but the film never explicitly states that these characters are their real-life counterparts. The film is made to parody the political and celebrity culture of the 1950s, as well as to give a quirky perspective on the famous people of the time. Theresa Russell plays a familiar-looking, soft-spoken Hollywood actress in a white halter-neck dress.

Paula Lane (Goognight, Sweet Marilyn1989)

Paula Lane in Good Night Sweet Marilyn

In 1989 it premiered Good Night Sweet Marilyn with Paula Lane. The film tells the story of Mariyln’s death from the point of view of one of her friends. In the film we see flashbacks of Goodbye Norma Jeanthe 1976 prequel where the youth of the actress is shown.

Susan Griffiths (Marilyn and me1991)

Susan Griffiths, the actress who has represented Marilyn Monroe the most times in the cameo she did for Pulp Fiction

Susan Griffiths is the Marilyn Monroe of the cinema par excellence, she has represented her on a dozen occasions and she is remembered above all for Marilyn and me, where Griffiths offers an “alternative” vision of the early life of the actress. A film that narrates her love affair with Robert Slatzer, “possibly her only true love” of hers. She also appears with her name next to Marilyn’s in the credits of three different television series: Through time, The chosen ones Y timecop and even had a cameo as the great Hollywood diva in the pulp fiction by Tarantino.

Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd (Norma Jean & Marilynnineteen ninety six)

The acclaimed biopic for television Norm Jean Y Marilyn explores the duality of the actress’s past as Norma Jean and her present as Marilyn Monroe. While Mira Sorvino plays her icon at the peak of her career, Ashley Judd plays the younger version of Monroe. She and Sorvino were both nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for the film.

Poppy Montgomery (Blonde miniseries, 2001)

Poppy Montgomery in the miniseries Blonde.

The latest version starring Ana de Armas is not the first to focus on the Marilyn portrayed by Joyce Carol Oates in Blonde. In 2001, the miniseries Blondestarred Poppy Montgomery in the role of the iconic actress.

Michelle Williams (My Week With Marilyn2011)

michelle williams in My week with Marilynone of the best for critics

Michelle Williams’s Monroe in My week with Marilyn is probably the most critically acclaimed performance on this list thus far. Williams received Oscar and BAFTA nominations for her portrayal of the actress.

Kelli Garner (The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe2015)

Kelli Garner in The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe

Kelli Garner plays Monroe in the miniseries The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, which recounts Monroe’s family life, specifically his relationship with his mother Gladys Pearl Baker (Susan Sarandon). Garner admitted to Vanity Fair that she was not the biggest fan of the late actress, but felt that “every young actress has a little bit of Marilyn in her.”

Anne of Arms (Blonde2022)

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Netflix

Cuban Ana de Armas intends to become the perfect embodiment of Marilyn Monroe in Blondewhich will arrive on Netflix on September 23 of this year.

Some fleeting Marilyns

Barbara Niven – In the 1998 telefilm the sinatra clanBarbra Niven portrayed Monroe in a small supporting role that hinted at the actress’s romance with Kennedy.

Barbra Niven in the sinatra clan

charlotte sullivan – made her appearance as Marilyn Monroe in the miniseries the kennedys 2011, which tells the story of the Kennedy family, and mentions her affair with President John F. Kennedy.

charlotte sullivan in the kennedys

madonna – in the video of Material GirlMadonna paid homage to Monroe with a performance of her film “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” Madonna wore this satin gown inspired by the Monroe scene in which she sang “Diamond’s are girl’s best friends” in the 1953 film.

Madonna in the video clip of Material Girl

Blake Lively – Following in the footsteps of Madonna, Blake Lively played Monroe in a dress similar to the one the actress in Gentlemen prefer blondes led in the 1953 film. This dream sequence of the CW hit gossip-girl has Lively’s character, Serena van der Woodson, imagine herself as the actress as the series’ male leads dance alongside her.

Blake Lively in gossip-girl

Gillian Anderson – In the fifth episode of ‘American Gods’ she has become Marilyn Monroe to interpret the well-known “Happy Birthday, Mr, President” that Monroe dedicated to President Kennedy.

Gillian Anderson as Marilyn Monroe. ‘American Gods’