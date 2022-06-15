All the men and women of Watergate

Woodward, Bernstein, Mitchell, Liddy, Felt… Fifty years after Watergate, the names of its protagonists remain in the collective memory of the United States, although there are many more those who had something to do with the scandal that ended the Presidency of Richard Nixon.

They are all men, but Also some women of Watergate.

When is this week’s birthday? half a century of raiding to the offices of the Democratic Party that unleashed that crisis, the country remembers many ways That moment.

Books, TV series, exhibitions They delve not only into the best-known names, such as Nixon himself or Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein -the Washington Post journalists who uncovered the scandal-, but also into many other protagonists, volunteers or not, of that time.



A Watergate exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC. Photo: EFE

The portraits of many of them hang these days in the National Portrait Museum in Washington, in the exhibition “Watergate: Portrait and Intrigue”which reviews what happened.

And it is also, as the curator of the exhibition and historian of this Smithsonian museum, Kate Clarke, emphasizes, a tribute to journalismwithout which Watergate would have remained an event apparently minor -the raid on the offices of the Democratic National Committee- without political consequences.

Time magazine dedicated numerous covers to Watergate, and some can be seen in this exhibition. They are iconic images that define Nixon and those who governed with him very well.



Time Magazine devoted numerous covers to Watergate, and some can be seen at an exhibit in Washington. Photo: EFE

the palace guard

So it is with the “palace guard”. Nixon and his four trusted men appear in a collage made from the presidential seal and that tries to show, as Clarke pointed out, that that group of advisers and senior officials kept Nixon “insulated” and removed from reality and of public opinion.

That “guard” was made up of the chief of staff, Bob HaldemanNational Security Advisor Henry Kissinger, Attorney General, John Mitchell and the adviser John Ehlrichman.

All minus Kissinger ended up serving a sentence for conspiracy and obstruction to justice – for trying to cover up the event and its relationship with the White House.



The “palace guard”. Nixon and his four trusted men appear in a collage. Photo: EFE

Another cartoon that made the cover of Time, with several of the advisers surrounding Nixon and pointing at each other and surrounded by cables, shows how even the more faithful ceased to be when they saw themselves up to their necks in water and chose to denounce and accuse.

The drama of John and Martha Mitchell

Of all of themJohn Mitchell is considered the “mastermind” of Watergate.. He headed the president’s re-election committee and, as Clarke recalls, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on numerous illegal operationsincluding wiretaps and microphones like the ones they planned to install in Democratic offices.

Another of the covers dedicated to Mitchell presents him in a bust made with a bottle of bleach in which he covers his hand with his mouth. He wouldn’t be the one to say anything that could hurt his boss.

Quite the opposite of his wife, Martha Mitchell, who knew a lot -or everything there was to know- of Watergate and as Kate Clarke recalls he had every intention of telling the press.



All arrested. Photo: EFE

In the days following the search and arrest of the suspects, it was held several days against her will by a former FBI agent who worked for her husband and who prevented him from speaking to journalists.

Though didn’t shut up after. Even Nixon himself said in the famous interview with the British journalist David Frost that, without Martha Mitchell’s testimonies, Watergate would have remained an anecdote.

And recently it has been known that also was one of Bob Woodward’s sources. Mitchell was thus another “deep throat” as the owner of said nickname, the deputy director of the FBI Mark Felt.

Her figure never fails to arouse fascination: Actress Julia Roberts plays Mitchell in a television series, Gaslit, also starring Sean Penn.



Sean Penn and Julia Roberts as John and Martha Mitchell in the series “Gaslit,”. Photo: AP

In the Smithsonian exhibition, Mitchell’s painting hangs opposite that of two other women who, as Kate Clarke points out, also played a role at that moment in history.

The loyal secretary and the passionate congresswoman

On the one hand, Nixon’s loyal secretary, Rose Mary Woodswho “accidentally” -so he claimed- deleted a conversation between Haldeman and Nixon that would have shown that the president had knowledge of the espionage attempt on Democratic offices.

and on the other Congresswoman Barbara Jordanwho opened the Committee investigating Watergate with an impassioned speech in which he called on its members to work to find out if the president had engaged in conduct “not condoned by the Constitution.”

A mission, that of the legislature, to which this exhibition also gives great importance.

And although at a time like the present, when Congress is investigating the assault on Capitol Hill, “anyone can think that there have been darker moments” in the political history of the country, Clarke pointed out, this exhibition also seeks to elucidate “what are the limits of presidential power” and “who is responsible for controlling the president.”

“Is it Congress? Is it the people? Is it the media?” That is the question”.

EFE

ap