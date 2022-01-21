All the mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope – Space & Astronomy are open

All the segments that make up the James Webb mirrors have been deployed and tested: less than a month after launch, the space telescope has successfully exceeded most of the objectives set for its entry into service. The next step, scheduled for January 24, will be the ignition of the engines for the correct insertion in its definitive orbit called L2.

“All 18 segments of the primary and secondary mirror have been fully implemented,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson announced on Twitter, who continued: “Congratulations to the team that has worked tirelessly to get to this point since launch. Webb will soon arrive in his new L2 home ”. Starting from January 12, the ground technicians have activated the motors that control the movement of the various hexagonal segments which, like a mosaic, make up the main mirror and which will be fundamental for the correct alignment of the entire mirror and eliminating any small imperfections.

The one just passed was considered another of the various milestones to be overcome in the long path of operations that the great space telescope, the result of the collaboration of NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), must overcome in order to become operational and begin its scientific mission. The next step will now be the ignition of the engines, on January 24, with an ignition that will have to insert the telescope in its final orbit, in the so-called Lagrangian point L2 which is 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.