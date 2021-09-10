all the mistakes of A Head held high, one of the first films with Dwayne Johnson

Tonight on TV on Paramount starting at 21:10 back on the air With your head held high, one of the first films starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and a remake of Phil Karlson’s Tough Guy.

After the brief appearance in The Mummy – The Return, The Rock, then known primarily for his WWE wrestling career, since 2002 he made three films in three years as a protagonist: The scorpion king, spin-off de The Mummy, The treasure of the Amazon and indeed With your head held high. The latter, certainly not among the best in Dwayne Johnson’s filmography, contains some amusing staging errors that cannot go unnoticed.

For example, in the hospital it can be seen that Chris has huge scars on his stomach and chest, even reaching up to his right shoulder. When Deni and Chris take off their shirts at the police station, Chris no longer has his scars. Later, the scars on Chris’s chest and stomach disappear when the protagonist is unloading wood from his truck: he lifts his shirt after putting on his tool belt and has no visible scars.

Also, when Chris stops at the casino with a shotgun in his truck, a cameraman is reflected in his windshield. Or, before the attack on the sheriff’s office, Jay lights his cigarette twice. In the end, one of the funniest mistakes happens in the scene where Deni and Chris kiss in the office: both take off their shirts, but towards the end of the scene, in a shot, Deni wears it again as if by magic.

Have you ever noticed these errors? Tell us in the comments! Waiting to see him at the cinema with the new Disney movie Jungle Cruise, together with Emily Blunt, we remind you that The Rock will soon return to Amazon with the Christmas film Red One and on Netflix with the action Red Notice, with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds as co-stars.