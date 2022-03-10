All the mistakes you should avoid

To be able to care for patients requires strict and extensive training. During the university stage, internship and social service, students learn the minimum necessary about the human body, diseases and topics related to health. But there are also other aspects that are often ignored at school. That’s why there are some deadly sins of medicine that you should avoid and go beyond what is seen in the classroom, do you know what they are?

All the teachings that are not always learned in school

In this sense, there are aspects that often seem minimal but that does not mean that they should be ignored. In most occasions The smallest details are the ones that make the biggest difference.

All this leads to what is written by Richard Asher. He is a prominent English endocrinologist and hematologist. Much of his professional work was being in charge of the mental observation ward at Middlesex Central Hospital. He is considered to be the first to detect and describe the Munchausen syndrome.

But his work was not limited to the office, he also liked research and writing. As a result, in 1949 published in The Lancet an article on the 7 deadly sins of Medicine. It consists of some mistakes that all health professionals should avoid committing and then we share the translation of the text.

Darkness

Clear style and short sentences are ideal in writing and reading. The darkness makes understanding difficult, confusing itself with depth of ideas, in the same way that a swampy puddle can seem deep.

Here is an example, in which the authors mean: “We judge men’s health by their work environments and by their homes.” But they use this other phrase to say it: “It is generally accepted that the evaluation of the nutritional status of a community should include an assessment of the conditions of the environment in which each member lives and works.”

Thus, I warn students who take clinical histories not to change the simple language of their patients for the jargon of their textbooks.

Cruelty

This could be the most important of the sins. It is usually due to carelessness and not deliberate. Mental cruelty is common and can present itself in three ways: saying too much, saying too little, and forgetting about the patient. Or, it can happen physically. Physicians should not apply any treatment without first offering a few words of explanation to reassure the patient.

Bad manners

If students do not learn good manners while studying medicine, they will be at a disadvantage when dealing with patients, nurses and colleagues. By bad manners I mean being impatient while taking a patient’s medical history. To make jokes at the expense of the patient, read the newspaper of the patient who is on the bed and observe the titles with more interest than the person who is on the bed.

super specialization

It is logical for a doctor to have special interest and knowledge about one subject, but it is wrong for him to show indifference and ignorance about the others. A good doctor should be capable of all things and master of one. For example: a surgeon should be able to advise a simple obese patient on a diet, without sending him to an endocrinologist. Mild iron deficiency anemia should be treated by a gynecologist without referral to a hematologist.

weird love

It is a sin that is most prevalent among students, because they need the experience that teaches which diseases are rare and which are common. East sin is responsible for so many failures of “book memorizers” in exams. They forget that headaches and vomiting are more often caused by migraines than by a brain tumor.

common stupidity

Patients should not always be treated by what is learned by heart at school because there may be special circumstances.

Laziness

The medical sloth it can be physical or mental. Physical laziness exists more than we would like to admit. Laziness sometimes leads to failure to measure blood pressure or perform an ophthalmoscopy.

In the case of mental laziness, taking a medical history can be dangerous. If the day is hot, the patient is a little deaf, and the patient is in a hurry, the story is flavored with reminiscences and disconnections. Enormous patience and concentration are also required in order to later distill its essence.