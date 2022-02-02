all the most beautiful shades of 2022 to rejuvenate

Hair over 40: the coolest colors of 2022 to rejuvenate and feel more beautiful. Better to avoid black and all dark, flat colors. This is the basic rule of anti-aging coloring.

All crazy about hair, the quintessential symbol of femininity, attraction and sensuality. A healthy, robust and shiny hair stands out! There is no truly perfect outfit without the right hair look. Hair is every woman’s calling card. We have to take care of it every day, consistently.

But the years go by for everyone. Over time, the hair also changes. Around the age of 40 they first appear white hair. They are still considered a blemish by most women, despite the fact that many Hollywood divas have cleared them, showing themselves natural in public. Let’s talk about stars of the caliber of Helen Mirren, Jamie Lee Curtis, Meryl Streep and Olimpia Dukakis.

A nice haircut, combined with the right color, helps to redefine the age, taking away a few years. 2022 is full of ideas and suggestions for identify the most suitable shade for the age. In particular, we focus on the hair of the over 40s. Let’s see together what are the yes and no to make the best choice.

Hair over 40: too dark colors are banned!

Gladly accepting the years that pass does not mean that we have to sit idly by. We can do a lot on our own, every day, to take care of our image. In this sense, hair plays a key role!

Of course, after 40 they need extra pampering. If you are part of the club of those who hate white hair, we will tell you immediately which are the most popular colors for 2022.

Hair stylists recommend avoiding black and too dark and flat colors. The reason is simple: they weigh down the features. You must avoid them if your goal is to rejuvenate! The question then is: what is the most suitable color? To answer this, a number of variables must be considered. Here are four golden rules of the experts.

Color and complexion – The color that enhances the most is the one chosen in perfect harmony with the complexion. To enhance the face you must take into account: complexion, color and design of the eyebrows, amount of hair and cut. If you have white and pale skin, soft colors like blond and auburn will give you a lot. If, on the other hand, it is light but pink, you can go for a perfect mix of warm blondes, such as golds and beiges. Finally, with an olive complexion, it is better to opt for a dye embellished with plays of light and shadows in shades of brown or hazelnut; Hair quantity and quality – There’s no denying it: any color looks more beautiful on thick hair. If, on the other hand, yours are thinner, then be smart: choose a color with a nuance that acts as a “filler”. If you want your hair to look thicker, go for a brown or auburn shade; More radiance to the face – The perfect anti-aging color is the one that gives more light to the face, avoiding too dark colors that can contrast with the complexion. Hair stylists recommend that you revive the hair with illuminating effectsto soften the features and rejuvenate; Colors: yes and no – It is not easy to choose the color that contains the right pigment to correct the natural color. Many mistakes can be made, especially when you resort to do-it-yourself. After 40, it would be better to avoid flat black without shading, because it weighs down the features. The alternative is a nice warm and enveloping brown, embellished with highlights or a balayage. Green light, however, for lighter and more muted colors like the multi-faceted blond, which takes a few years off the face.

READ ALSO -> White hair: 5 natural remedies to cover them without dye

These are the golden rules for dyeing hair after 40, obtaining a truly flawless final result. Of course, a lot also depends on personal tastes.

READ ALSO -> Haircuts for mature women: the most beautiful of the moment to rejuvenate!

Many women always focus on the same shades, convinced that they are the right ones. But, often, these are penalizing choices! Here because the hairdresser’s advice can make the difference for a truly perfect anti-aging color.