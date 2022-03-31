all the movies and series that arrive in april

In addition, the new version of the production that gave recognition to David Bowiethe series of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Series

The First Lady

(Available from April 18)

Viola Davis is Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer is Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson is Eleanor Roosevelt in this great Paramount+ original production.

The First Lady is a revealing retelling of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of the White House, many of the most impactful and world-changing decisions in history have been hidden in plain sight, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. This series will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through stories interwoven with illuminating intimacy, with the first season focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Cast: Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, OT Fagbenle, Kiefer Southerland.

Better Days (When You Least Expect It)

(Available from April 22)

Better Days is one of the most anticipated Spanish-language originals at Paramount+ this year, produced by VIS, a division of Paramount. This dramedy explores the process of overcoming four individuals who coincide in a group therapy for the loss of a loved one. The series explores family and hope, from different angles. As the four main characters work through their problems, they begin to learn how to get over the loss.

Cast:

Erick Elías, Marta Hazas, Alba Planas, Blanca Portillo

The Man Who Fell to Earth

(Available from April 25)

An alien arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must learn what it means to become human, even as he fights for the survival of his species.

The Man Who Fell to Earth is a science fiction series developed by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, based on the 1963 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis starring David Bowie.

Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomi Harris, Sonya Cassidy, Jimmi Simpson, Joana Ribeiro

S5 rooms for rent

(Available from April 28)

The critically acclaimed and fan favorite Mexican sitcom returns. When a wealthy family is left bankrupt and ignored by their social environment, they must start a new life anchored in their only property that they managed to save.

Cast: Itatí Cantoral, Regina Orozco, Armando Hernández, Alejandra Ley, Paco Rueda, Yare Santana, Irving Peña and Carlos Espejel.

The Offer

(Available from April 29)

The Godfather is considered one of the greatest films of all time, but the story behind its creation will be told for the first time in The Offer, the miniseries that follows the experiences of Oscar®-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy and his odyssey to create the legendary film.

Cast: Miles Teller, Justin Chambers, Juno Temple, Dan Folger

Films

The Godfather Trilogy (1 & 2 Remastered & 3 Director’s Cut: The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone)

(Available from April 28)

Regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time, this mob drama, based on the novel of the same name by Mario Puzo, centers on the powerful Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). When the don’s youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), reluctantly joins the mob, he is drawn into the inevitable cycle of violence and betrayal. Although Michael tries to maintain a normal relationship with his wife, Kay (Diane Keaton), he becomes increasingly involved in the family business.

Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Richard Castellano and Diane Keaton

For the little ones

iCarly S2

(Available from April 9)

Carly, Spencer and Freddie are back in this reboot of the series navigating the next chapters of their lives and dealing with the uncertainties of life in their 20s. Carly is focusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while she works to power her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper also grapple with new personal and professional developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.

Cast: Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Josie Totah, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, Jaidyn Triplett

paw patrol the movie

(Available from April 14)

When his biggest rival, Humdinger, begins to wreak havoc as Mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups roll out to meet the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a clever dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Voices: Kim Kardashian, Lilu Bartlam, Iain Armitrage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo

rugrats

(Available from April 15)

This reboot picks up the original story of the secret lives of the group of babies who embark on misguided adventures (in reality and in their vivid imaginations) right under the noses of their unsuspecting parents and grandparents.

Cast: EG Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Kath Soucie, Cheryl Chase, and Cree Summer

DangerForce S2

(Available from April 21)

Cooper Barnes and Michael D. Cohen return as Captain Man and Schwoz in this “Henry Danger” spinoff. The superhero and his inventor recruit four kids to attend their Swellview Academy for the Gifted. Crime-fighter trainees attempt to harness their frequently troublesome and sometimes uncontrollable superpowers while learning to work as a team. The students include Chapa, a girl who gains the ability of electrokinesis, Mika, who develops the ability of sonic scream, Miles, Mika’s brother, who develops the power of teleportation, and Bose, who gains the power of teleportation. telekinesis.

Cast: Havan Flores, Jace Norman, Dana Heath, Luca Luhan, Cooper Barnes, Terrence Little Gardenhigh