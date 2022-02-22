all the movies in the saga ordered from worst to best

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2022) has been released on Netflix, the last of the sequels in a series of films whose name alone gives an idea of ​​the liters of blood spilled by Leatherface’s favorite weapon, the cannibalistic murderer who starred in the first 1974 film that made Tobe Hooper one of the great masters of modern horror. His classic led to the achievement of up to eight films with an erratic timeline.

A noisy and tremendously unequal saga in which they conform very different timelines, number connections and prequels to remakes, sequels to prequels that have very little internal logic, even in the purest sequel, which could be the one shot in the 80s by Tobe Hooper. To understand this chronology that makes little sense in itself, we can be guided by this fantastic infographic by Alex DiVincenzo that he has posted on twitter.





I have a greater appreciation for the Texas Chainsaw franchise after diving into each timeline. I also made a handy graphic to keep track of them all. https://t.co/WfS5CwSZMx pic.twitter.com/EoMZhvtOOV — Alex DiVincenzo (@alexislegend) February 14, 2022

The dispersion of the saga, however, leaves us with a surprisingly elastic and varied screen presence for Leatherface with an absurd range of tones in a character so simple and at the same time so fascinating. The truth is that every few years there is a new installment in the series ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and it is convenient to order the set to prioritize viewing in case we want to review the saga.

Leatherface (2017)





Direction: Alexandre Bustillo, Julien Maury. Distribution: Sam Strike, James Bloor, Lili Taylor, Nicole Andrews, Stephen Dorff, Finn Jones.

Better looking than several of the titles on the list, this prequel is tremendously boring and out of step with the rest of the franchise, probably even for being a script for another project adapted to ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’. Probably the worst film by the always interesting French combo Bustillo-Maury, it is an attempt at a humorous photocopy of ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ (2005) until, in the last 10 minutes, they try to connect with the original in a hurry, with a lot of gore brutal but at the wrong time and without playful spirit. More than a disaster, a waste of time.

Available in filmin

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre IV: The Next Generation (1994)





Direction: Kim Henkel. Distribution: Renée Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey, Robert Jacks, Tonie Perensky.

Original co-writer Kim Henkel returned to the franchise to write and direct what was originally known as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Returns, in what may be tonally the most in line with Tobe Hooper’s own sequel of all. Infamous for the work of Renee Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey for erasing himself from his credits, he has new ideas as the insinuation of the Sawyer family is part of a secret society that seeks transcendence through pain, in the style of ‘Martyrs’, recovers Marilyn Burns and other cast members, has been vindicated after the publication of the director’s cut, also for exploiting the drag side of Leatherface in a more obvious and cartoonish way, but the film remains drab, heavy in its use of period songs, and generally falls short of near-homemade efforts with the same aesthetic as ‘Skinned Deep’ (2004).

Available for rent on Apple TV

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)





Direction: Jonathan Liebesmann. Distribution: Jordana Brewster, Andrew Bryniarski, R. Lee Ermey, Taylor Handley, Matt Bomer.

The family story prequel to the 2003 remake was one of those quick, lazy 2000s studio spits, where the ‘Saw’ sequels were churros made to tap into the craving for torture porn. Here director Jonathan Liebesman, works from a script by franchise veteran David J. Schow to try to fill in the gaps in Thomas Hewitt’s backstory, with more time spent with his family, including the return of R. Lee Ermey does not save a film limited to without verve repeating the scheme of the previous one, even imitating the castingwith a photograph full of brown filters and burnt that works like I want and I can’t with more blood from the excellent remake.

Criticism in Espinof |

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3 (Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990)





Direction: Jeff Burr. Distribution: Kate Hodge, Ken Foree, Viggo Mortensen, William Butler, RA Mihailoff, Joe Unger,.

The attempt of New Line Cinema, the studio turned Freddy Krueger into an icon, by putting Leatherface at his height, it gave the murderer more time on screen for the first time, creating more myth in his image with a chainsaw, recording on the stainless steel blade the words “the saw is the family”, which would give rise to a song by Siniestro Total. It has convincing performances from Ken Foree and a young Viggo Mortensen, but production changes, deleted scenes, and remakes left a sequel with a good approach, but that remains in a very irregular attempt that promised much more.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D (Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013)





Direction: To John Luessenhop. Distribution: Alexandra Daddario, Trey Songz, Tania Raymonde, Keram Malicki-Sanchez, Shaun Sipos.

An untimely, lost, and supposedly direct sequel to the 1974 original, normally overwhelmed by criticism of all kinds, but which turns out to be such a shameless study proposal that it is probably the one that Hooper would have liked the most, the most stupid and fun. Pure free and crazy exploitation full of a lot of gore and very cheap pin up fetishismwith an Alexandra Daddario provoking testosterone spikes in the key of HG Lewis’s muse, which introduces a Hatfields & McCoys plot that read very well the crappy America of country and barbecues that was going to make Trump president, with much more spontaneity than the poor and very Revertian current attempts at satire by Blumhouse.

Criticism in Espinof

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)





Direction: David Blue Garcia. Distribution: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouere.

Netflix rescued the sequel to the classic produced by Fede Álvarez for Legendary pictures, which is proposed as a “pure” continuation in the style of ‘Halloween’ (2018) but reinterprets the saga as one more slasher, resulting in** an apology for Kaffir gore that is too wild to premiere in the cinema**, so it is not surprising that it has gone to the platform. Leatherface fights the gentrification of a ghost town by blowing up modern kids and influencers with a direction by David Blue Garcia that is superior to most sequels and that returns to Texas as a natural setting. It generated a sterile debate on networks and has been the most watched in its world premiere, a very welcome hater-proof installment.

Criticism in Espinof | Available on Netflix

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)





Direction: Marcus Nispel. Distribution: Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker, Eric Balfour, Erica Leerhsen, Mike Vogel, Lauren German, R. Lee Ermey.

The 2003 version also followed a group of youngsters on the road, featuring a rising Jessica Biel, and a cast featuring R. Lee Ermey as Sheriff Hoyt, taking his drill sergeant from ‘La metal jacket’. Then-newcomer Marcus Nispel reimagined the 1974 classic, with glorious photography by Daniel Pearl giving it a signature style and embellished sinister atmosphere that spelled horror’s return. american gothic and the visual influence of Tobe Hooper’s work. A commercial breakthrough that saved horror movies from post-scream teenage slasher anemia.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)





Direction: Tobe Hopper. Distribution: Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams, Bill Johnson, Jim Siedow, Chris Douridas, Bill Moseley.

More than a decade after the original, Tobe Hooper was given a considerably larger budget and full creative freedom to create a gore epic in the opposite direction of his classic, emphasizing black humor and with an anthology of special effects by Tom Savini at his most memorable creative moment. Written by the screenwriter of Wim Wenders’ ‘Paris, Texas’, it creates a grand guignol barbarity crowned by a second half in a macabre temple that defines all of Rob Zombie’s oeuvre more than the original classic. Another misunderstood masterpiece from the black sheep of modern horror masters.

Available on Amazon Prime

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)





Direction: Tobe Hopper. Distribution: Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow, Allen Danziger, Gunnar Hansen.

The entire franchise has been built around an independent micro-budget film directed, produced and co-written by legend Tobe Hooper and remains disturbing and realistic to this day. Its tagline “based on real events” is a half-truth, since it is inspired by the serial killer Ed Gein, but the premise is the least important for an almost experimental work, a nightmare of taxidermy, heat and dirt with one of the most disturbing dinner scenes in cinema, and the most intense chase in horror movies. Everything about this movie blew up the genre, from its terrifying sound design to its aged-film look that exudes a nightmarish aura impossible to reproduce today in the shadow of a studio.

Criticism in Espinof | Available in filmin