All the movies that are released in theaters the weekend of March 11, 2022

The weekend is approaching and like every Thursday, we prepare to attend our appointment with the film premieres. To help you choose among so many options, from SERIES & MÁS we recommend Lworst person in the worldnominated for an Oscar by Norway after winning at the Cannes Film Festival; Cyrano, the new version of the classic, now a musical with Peter Dinklage; and Malnazidosthe Spanish comedy that unites zombies and civil war.

‘The worst person in the world ‘

‘The worst person in the world’.



director: Joachim Trier

Distribution: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum

Gender: romantic dramedy

Duration: 121 minutes

Synopsis: Julie is turning thirty and her life is an existential mess. She has already wasted some of her talent and hers her boyfriend Ella’s Aksel, a successful graphic novelist older than her, pressures her to contain her creative energy and settle her head. One night she crashes a party and meets the young and charming Eivind. It doesn’t take long for her to break up with Aksel and embark on a new relationship in the hope that her life will gain a new perspective. However, she will have to realize that it is already too late for certain vital options.

‘scoundrels’





Director: Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro

Distribution: Miki Esparbé, Aura Garrido, Luis Callejo, Álvaro Cervantes, Jesús Carroza, María Botto, Sergio Torrico, Francisco Reyes, Frank Feys, Asia Ortega, Manel Llunell, Ken Appledorn, Dafnis Balduz, Christian Stamm, Manuel Morón, Julius Cotter

Gender: historical zombie comedy

Duration: 101 minutes

Synopsis: During the Spanish Civil War, months of bloody fighting have left behind thousands of dead in the trenches. Jan Lozano, captain of the fifth brigade, is taken prisoner. The only chance to escape the death sentence is to face an impossible mission in the enemy camp. But a danger greater than expected will force the rival sides to unite against a new and unknown adversary. They will have to put aside their mutual hatred and thus avoid becoming infected.

‘cyrano’





Director: Joe Wright

Distribution: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn

Gender: romantic music

Duration: 123 minutes

Synopsis: Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne, Cyrano cannot bring himself to declare his feelings for her… and, meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight. of Christian.

‘Jackass Forever’

Director: Jeff Tremain

Distribution: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason Acuña, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, Dave England, Eric André, Chris Raab, Tony Hawk, Mat Hoffman, Lance Bangs, Machine Gun Kelly

Gender: black comedy

Duration: 96 minutes

Synopsis: The Jackass team has returned for their final quest. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly wacky and often dangerous challenges.

‘Introduction’

Director: Hong Sang-soo

Distribution:Shin Seok-ho, Park Mi-so, Kim Min-hee, Kim Young-ho, Seo Young-hwa, Cho Yun-hee, Ye Ji-won, Ha Seong-guk, Gi Ju-bong

Gender: Drama

Duration: 66 minutes

Synopsis:Youngho navigates between his dream of becoming an actor, his love dilemmas, and his parents’ expectations: a prestigious acupuncturist with whom he has a distant relationship, and a restless mother who encourages him to focus on his career. When Ella’s girlfriend Juwon decides to travel to Berlin to study fashion design, Youngho surprises her with a visit from her.

‘Jane for Charlotte’





Director: Charlotte Gainsbourg

Gender: Documentary film

Duration: 90 minutes

Synopsis: Charlotte Gainsbourg watches her mother, Jane Birkin, as she never has before, without reservation. Using a camera, they expose each other and make missteps, leaving room for a mother-son relationship to develop.

‘The deception’

Director: louis prieto

Distribution: Cameron Monaghan, Lilly Krug, Frank Grillo, Sasha Luss, John Malkovich, Ashley Santos, James C. Burns, Dat Phan, Ridely Asha Bateman

Gender: family adventures

Duration: 92 minutes

Synopsis:Divorced Chris Decker is a wealthy businessman who lives in a high-tech home of his own design in Montana, physically and emotionally shielded from the outside world. His life changes when he meets Sky, a beautiful and mysterious young woman who brings him out of her shell.

‘The school of magical animals’

‘The school of magical animals’.



Director: Gregor Schnitzler

Distribution: Emilia Maier, Leonard Conrads, Loris Sichrovsky, Nadja Uhl, Justus von Dohnanyi, Heiko Pinkowski, Marleen Lohse, Milan Peschel

Gender: family adventures

Duration: 93 minutes

Synopsis: Ida is new in town and has a hard time making friends. One day, her strange class teacher, Miss Cornfield, announces that everyone in the class will soon have a magical animal to keep them company. Ida chooses the fox Rabbat. Benni, like Ida also an outsider, chooses Henrietta the tortoise as her new companion. But those animals are something very special: they not only have magical abilities, they can also talk and develop their own character!

‘Slalom’

Director: Charlene Favier

Distribution: Noée Abita, Jérémie Rénier, Catherine Marchal, Muriel Combeau, François Godart

Gender: sports drama

Duration: 92 minutes

Synopsis: Liz, 15 years old, has been accepted into one of the most prestigious ski schools in all of France, in an isolated village in the Alps, where she will have to live away from her family and friends. Liz compensates for her lack of experience with an innate rebelliousness that draws the attention of Fred, a former champion who decides to take her under his cloak to train her strictly and take her to the top of the podium. Soon, a tough race will begin for her that will put her physical and emotional capacity to the limit.

‘Escape Room: The Movie’





Director: Hector Claramunt

Distribution:Joel Joan, Ivan Massagué, Paula Vives, Mònica Pérez, Ferran Carvajal

Gender: intrigue comedy

Duration: 90 minutes

Synopsis:Four friends. A room. Many secrets. And only one way out: the truth. A comedy that turns upside down the plans of two couples willing to spend a great night in an escape room. If they want to get out of this unpredictable and crazy game, they will have to put their friendship to the test. For them the moment of truth has arrived.

‘9 leaks’

Director: Fon Cortizo

Distribution:Maria Roja, Olga Cameselle, Noelia Castro

Gender: intrigue drama

Duration: 85 minutes

Synopsis: A coastal film, populated by a young fish market worker, a silent boat and a group of improvisers who delve into the sounds of the past to bring to light three forgotten stories.

