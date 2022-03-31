All the movies that are released in theaters the weekend of March 18, 2022

Related news

One more week, we return to the movie theaters, which, like every seven days, renew the list of movie premieres. Among all the novelties that arrive this week on the billboard, from SERIES & MÁS we recommend you Emperor Codethe new thriller from Jorge Coira with Luis Tosar; The event, a French feature film that talks about abortion in the sixties and that won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival; and the basement mana French psychological thriller based on true events.

’emperor code’





Exclusive featurette of ‘Emperor Code’, Jorge Coira’s thriller with Luis Tosar.



Director: Jorge Corira

Distribution: louis tosar, Alexandra Massangkay, Georgina Amoros, Dennis Gomez, Laura Dominguez, Maria Botto, Fran Lareu, Aron Piper, Miguel Rellan

Gender: thriller

Duration: 105 minutes

Synopsis: Juan works for the secret services and, in order to gain access to the chalet of a couple involved in arms trafficking, he decides to approach Wendy, the housekeeper who lives in the house. With her he will establish a relationship that will become increasingly complex, while in parallel, he carries out other “unofficial” jobs to protect the interests of the most powerful elites in the country.

‘The bad guys’





Director: Pierre Périfel

Gender: Animation/Comedy

Duration: 100 minutes

Synopsis: Based on the picture books of the same name by author Aaron Blabey, the bad guys stars five famous criminals. All of them must carry out their most important and most complicated mission to date: behaving well.

‘The protected’





Director: Martin Campbell

Distribution: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L Jackson, Robert Patrick, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, Madalina Anea, Florin Piersic Jr., Caroline Lonq, Velizar Binev

Gender: Thriller/Action

Duration: 109 minutes

Synopsis: When she was just a child, Anna was taken in by Moody, a legendary assassin who became her mentor and father figure. Twenty years have passed since then, and Ana has become one of the most skilled contract killers on the planet. When Moody is brutally murdered, Anna swears revenge and to do so, she allies herself with Rembrandt, an enigmatic assassin whom she ends up getting closer to in an increasingly dangerous way.

‘The world is yours’





Director: Alfonso Sanchez

Distribution: Albert Lopez, Alfonso Sanchez, Teresa Arboli, carmen canivell, Mari Paz Sayago, Carlos Olala, Pedro Alvarez-Ossorio

Gender: Comedy

Duration: 102 minutes

Synopsis: Rafi is completely bankrupt and, with nothing to lose, sneaks into the hunt organized by the Marchioness, where all the Spanish high society meets. There he will try to sell them his business and finally hit the ball. In that same place is Fali, whom he will join to discover that hunting is not what it seems, and that the future of Spain is being decided on that farm.

‘The event’





Director: Audrey Dewan

Distribution: Anamaria Vartolomei, Sandrine Bonnaire, Luana Bajrami, Pio Marmai, Anna Mouglalis, Kacey Mottet Klein

Gender: Drama

Duration: 100 minutes

Synopsis: In the France of 1963, Anne is a bright young student with a promising future. Suddenly, she discovers that she is pregnant, and overnight she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the stifling restrictions of her environment cut short. With final exams looming and her belly growing steadily, Anne decides to take action and consider going through the grueling process of having an abortion, even if it means facing shame, pain and even going to jail for it.

‘The Man in the Cellar’





Director: Philippe Le Guay

Distribution: Francois Cluzet, Berenice Bejo, Jeremie Renier, Martine Chevalier, Jack Claudiany, Antoine Levannier

Gender: thriller

Duration: 114 minutes

Synopsis: In Paris, a couple of Jewish origins decide to sell an unhealthy basement in the building where they live. An ordinary man, Mr. Fonzic, shows up to buy it, and everything seems normal, or at least until he reveals himself to be a Nazi holocaust denier. The protagonist moves into the basement, making it his permanent residence and forcing the owners to try to cancel the sale at all costs.

‘The last movie’





Director: nalin bread

Distribution: Richa Mena, rahul koli, Dipen Raval, Bhavin Rabari, Vijay Mer, Aunt Sebastian, Kishan-Parmar

Gender: Drama

Duration: 102 minutes

Synopsis: Samay, a 9-year-old boy who lives with his family in a remote village in India, discovers cinema for the first time and is absolutely mesmerized. Against his father’s wishes, he returns to the movies every day, and ends up befriending the projectionist who, in exchange for his food, lets him watch movies for free. He quickly realizes that stories turn into light, light into movies, and movies into dreams. Together with his group of friends, the protagonist investigates to successfully manufacture a projection device.

‘Luzzu’





Director: Alex Camillery

Distribution: Jesmark Scicluna, Michela Farrugia, David Scicluna Giusti, Frida Cauchi, Uday McLean, Stephen Buhagiar

Gender: Drama

Duration: 94 minutes

Synopsis: Jesmark, a Maltese fisherman, faces a new aquatic journey aboard Luzzu, his wooden boat. The boat barely survives and the man sees how his livelihood and a family tradition of generations are in jeopardy due to declining work, a ruthless fishing industry and a stagnant ecosystem. Desperate to provide for his wife and his newborn son, who needs special medical treatment, Jesmark digs his way into an illegal black market fishing net.

‘Nora’s Awakening’





Director: Leonie Krippendorf

Distribution: Jella Haase, Lena Klenke, Lena Urzendowsky, Elena Vildanova

Gender: Romantic drama

Duration: 95 minutes

Synopsis: Nora always watches, and she always does so silently. In addition, she often wanders through the boring and monotonous blocks of flats with her older sister and her friends, where she discovers the reality that people her age live: girls who want to be slim and attractive and boys who say stupid things to try to provoke or because they are in love. But her Nora has her own way of seeing the world, and when she meets Romy, she realizes why. Her first love will mark the beginning of a summer full of very intense changes.

‘Camila is going out tonight’





Director: Ines Maria Barrionuevo

Distribution: Nina Dziembrowski, Maite Valero, adriana ferrer, Carolina Rojas, Frederick Sack, William Pfening

Gender: Drama

Duration: 103 minutes

Synopsis: Camila is forced to move to Buenos Aires when her grandmother falls seriously ill. As a result, she leaves behind her friends and a liberal public high school, both of which she exchanges for a much more traditional private institution, which will constantly put her premature and fierce temper to the test.

‘Father’s heart’





Director: Andres Garrigo

Gender: Documentary film

Duration: 91 minutes

Synopsis: Going through the life and trajectory of Jdared Nazareth, this documentary tries to find out if what some say is true: that this mysterious man is more active today than ever. To do this, the images will stop at emblematic places throughout the five continents, where we will discover sanctuaries, festivals and devotions of all kinds in honor of that discreet carpenter.

