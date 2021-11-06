all the names in Tiago Pinto’s notebook

ROME- There Rome clings to market. The last few games have triggered the alarm bell. There is a need to intervene to support Mourinho in this difficult time. It is true, the repair market is just under two months away, but theorganic it must be improved. Strengthening the team a January and to please Mourinho is the Friedkin’s goal to return to Champions. The Texan owners have spoken to the manager, they know his needs. Roma must keep an eye on the balance, but a intervention there will be on the market. Mourinho is not satisfied with the squad, but he is convinced that the team knows how to restart. The players are still on his side, even if when the results don’t come, everyone’s doubts come. There was some tension when he put it on out pink some players after the heavy defeat in Norway, but Josè manages the dressing room like this. He made a definite choice between holders And reserves and even from those who play less he wants the most. He wanted to give a lesson to the purged players, but having filled the bench with kids from the Primavera was a signal precise to the company. […]