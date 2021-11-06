all the names in Tiago Pinto’s notebook
ROME- There Rome clings to market. The last few games have triggered the alarm bell. There is a need to intervene to support Mourinho in this difficult time. It is true, the repair market is just under two months away, but theorganic it must be improved. Strengthening the team a January and to please Mourinho is the Friedkin’s goal to return to Champions. The Texan owners have spoken to the manager, they know his needs. Roma must keep an eye on the balance, but a intervention there will be on the market. Mourinho is not satisfied with the squad, but he is convinced that the team knows how to restart. The players are still on his side, even if when the results don’t come, everyone’s doubts come. There was some tension when he put it on out pink some players after the heavy defeat in Norway, but Josè manages the dressing room like this. He made a definite choice between holders And reserves and even from those who play less he wants the most. He wanted to give a lesson to the purged players, but having filled the bench with kids from the Primavera was a signal precise to the company. […]
The objectives of Rome
[…] Contacts with the Real Madrid, with whom Borja’s position must also be discussed Mayoral. Roma asked for information on Lucas Vazquez. Ancelotti would have given the green light to the sale, Mou appreciates him a lot and already wanted him at Tottenham, he can be an outside striker but also a full-back. Also coming out of Madrid is Nacho, who has been associated with Roma for years. Really like Dani Ceballos, but Ancelotti does not seem willing to let him go. For the midfield the first choice remains Zakaria, the deal for the Swiss national Moenchegladbach remains alive. For the role of right-back Tiago Pinto follows two paths: Pedersen, Norwegian from Feyenoord, and Benjamin Henrichs, German currently at Leipzig.
All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio