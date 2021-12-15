all the names on the plate

Something is cooking in the house Juventus. It could not be otherwise after dinner consumed in the past few hours Pavel Nedved And Mino Raiola, agent of many players in the notebook of the Juventus managers to reinforce the squad of Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus, the reasons for the meeting with Raiola

Obviously we do not know the real reasons that led Nedved and Raiola to have dinner together last night but, by looking at the names of the prosecutor’s clients, one can easily circumscribe the name and the number of possible objects of discussion.

Raiola in fact, among those who are currently part of the Juventus squad, represents Luca Pellegrini (whose farewell in January cannot be excluded regardless), Moise Kean and especially, Matthijs De Ligt.

The position of De Ligt and the needs of Juventus

The Dutchman is certainly one of the prized pieces of Raiola’s team, an absolute level player who would suit many big European players.

At the moment the native of Leiderdorp is not for sale but the possible failure to qualify for the next one Champions League it could change the cards and lead the 1999 class to look around.

His sale, inevitably, would bring a nice nest egg into the coffers of the Piedmontese, money that for example at this moment would be convenient for Juventus to approach both the January transfer market and operations valid for June with decision.

Juventus, the entry moves linked to the exits

In fact, nowadays, the bianconeri do not have great liquidity to strike up shots in January and therefore before thinking about possible purchases they will probably have to sell some of their pieces: Ramsey, Arthur And Kulusevski in this sense they are now the most popular names.

With the sale of one of them, the Turin club could finance the purchase of the reinforcements requested by Allegri.

In this regard, it is no secret that Juventus is looking for a midfielder and a external which can be a valid alternative to Alex Sandro.

These identikits correspond to various names assisted by Raiola, da Paul Pogba (difficult to reach for economic reasons) a Romagnoli (possible free transfer opportunity) up to very futuristic young people like Riccardo Calafiori of Rome, Owen Wijndal AZ Alkmaar e Ryan Gravenberch Ajax, all players for whom, between courses, Nedved may have started to make important speeches.

