all the names ready for Allegri

At Christmas everyone says they are better, but money is money and you can’t get discounts on tags and wages just because of the surrounding festive atmosphere. It applies to the Juventus , looking – if not desperate, certainly urgent – for an attacker and with the need to get rid of players out of the loop, this applies to the companies destined to confront the Continassa club for a long time to come. Crossovers in the market are inevitable. That’s why, unless Sevilla overtake everyone by signing a deal with Manchester United after basically convincing Anthony Martial , the name of Juve combined with that of the French born in ’95 must not sound strange. It is true that the boy receives from the Red Devils a salary of 12 million pounds, over 14 million euros per season, but in these cases where the desire to escape is crucial, an intelligent deal can be made on the salary. Two more elements to consider. The first: the manager Rangnick, in the hands of whom the future of United is entrusted, has no feeling with Martial’s agent (“What he says does not interest me”, he called it this way) and the “gegenpressing” of which he is considered the master, the former Leipzig coach is applying it backwards on Martial: other than asphyxiating marking on the player so that he may stay, it is the opposite. The second: Sevilla would also borrow the striker with the right of redemption, not permanently, like Juventus.

In Turin, in the meantime, they did not give up on the Frenchman’s track, but took their time because they would like to give Allegri a real first striker. Martial also played there, but that’s not his job, so much so that for a season and a half he hasn’t scored as before (8 goals), also thanks to the partial rupture of the knee ligament that kept him in the pits since the end of March to early August. The former Monaco has been proposed to the bianconeri who, for now, are not accelerating.

Cavani, compared to Martial, he is a serial gunner despite being an ’87 and with Corinthians and Barcelona at the window. The Matador is about to expire and earns around 12 million euros at the current exchange rate. Convincing him to sign a low-cost agreement would not be easy unless you propose a long-game project: Juve has other plans in this sense. Cavani and Icardi they shared a season (2019-20) at Paris Saint-Germain, but the landing of stars on stars in the Ville Lumière convinced the former to leave free and the latter is thinking about it. The last two goals scored in four days have not changed the former Inter’s thinking: in PSG he wants to play more and make space between Messi, Mbappé and the company of showmen is not easy. The problem is to convince Maurito, a friend of Dybala, to accept a six-month loan with a salary of 10 million to be re-discussed. For his part, the dt Leonardo (who always likes Arthur), “disguised” as Pochettino, is holding on to Icardi for now. That said too Aubameyang (32 years old), en route to Arsenal, is offering himself around (but who would take a center forward who, upon his arrival, would greet the company again for the commitments with Gabon in the Africa Cup?), the Juventus plans are very clear: an attacker immediately to support Dybala and Morata, a center forward for the summer. Such Dusan Vlahovic from Belgrade: 21 years, a contract with Fiorentina until 2023 and which will be archived due to non-renewal, a future between Juve, Tottenham, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund. Allegri confidently awaits.