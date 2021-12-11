all the names viewed by Pinto

ROME – Roma are already studying the moves for the next transfer market, aware of the difficulties that Mourinho is encountering in various departments. Why on some roles the blanket is very short and the needs of the summer market (Spinazzola’s ok and Dzeko’s farewell) did not allow Tiago Pinto to reinforce positions who will need an economic effort in the winter break: a right-back, a midfielder and, perhaps, even a central defender are missing to be able to hit the fourth place goal and qualify for the next Champions League. The first name on the list is that of Denis Zakaria , but it is also probably the hardest one to catch.

The midfielder in recent weeks had sent signals of approval for Rome, but it is not an easy operation for the cost of the operation between hiring, commission (he has recently changed agent) and compensation to Borussia M’gladbach for letting him leave five months before the expiration of the contract. And of course the competition from other clubs that have sniffed out the deal: Juventus also likes it, but the English sirens they get stronger and stronger Swiss could end up in the Premier League. Roma are also following Florian with great attention at the same time Grillitsch , twenty-six years old on the expiry of his contract with Hoffenheim and officially on the market: he can leave in January for 7-8 million. Hot name also that of Tolisso expiring with Bayerno Monaco (which offered Marc Roca ): the midfielder has great quality but there are careful assessments by Roma on his physical condition given the many injuries in recent seasons.

As for the defense, Pinto is looking for the famous right back. Lin Rome she moved for Max Aarons, an interesting young man from Norwich and the English Under 21, who will turn 22 next January 4th. Roma will try to borrow him with the right of redemption, but the English club values ​​the player at around 22 million euros. Aarons earns € 4 million net per season and has many admirers: Everton and Conte and Paratici’s Tottenham are interested in him. Dalot was the first choice until a few weeks ago, but with the arrival of the new manager Rangnick he returned to play continuously and Manchester United are reflecting, his sale is no longer safe. Henrichs of Leipzig remains an alternative, more detached Pedersen of Feyenoord.

After the midfielder and the full-back, Pinto will evaluate any market opportunities. Especially for a new central defender. The preferred – and affordable – name is that of Marcos Sienese. Twenty-four years old, left-handed and constantly rising, that of the Argentine would be the perfect profile for Roma. In addition, Senesi has the contract expiring between a year and Feyenoord, which in 2019 paid him seven million, can no longer claim the twenty million requested in the last market window but should be satisfied with ten million, even payable in several installments. And if Torino really sink their hands up Kumbulla it would be even easier to knock on the door of the Dutch club.