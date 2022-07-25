All the new and important characters of Phase 4 of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is bigger than ever in Phase 4 as it now combines the TV series with the movies.

With many of the original heroes ending their journey in the MCU after ‘Avengers: Endgame’, they have needed new faces in Phase 4 to lead the universe into the future and, as we have seen, there have been many.

In case you forgot something, here is a rsummary of all the notable characters that have been introduced to date in Phase 4. Note: We have not included any new characters who have already died, as he (probably) will not return.

‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’

Introduced Characters

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Billy (Julian Hilliard), Tommy (Jett Klyne)

When will they come back?

Although she got caught up in the character of Agnes at the end of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision,’ the series to watch even if you’re not a Marvel fan, Agathe will return in the Disney + series ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’in which we imagine that he will break free from Agnes.

Monica received a superpower upgrade during the events of the series, and will be able to display them in the sequel to ‘Captain Marvel 2’, ‘The Marvels’which will be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Though billy and tommy were created by Wanda and disappeared at the end of the season when the curse was lifted, we have included them here because they appeared in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, the most surreal sequel to Marveland there are rumors that a version of them could be in ‘The Young Avengers’ but who are the ‘Young Avengers’?

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Introduced Characters

US Agent/John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

When will they come back?

The American agent was recruited by Val at the end of the series, and is expected to appear in the upcoming movie. ‘The Thunderbolts’. Indeed, as we pointed out a few years ago, ‘The Thunderbolts’ could be in the UCM. And they will be. That’s assuming ‘The Thunderbolts’ is the team Val has been putting together, since he’s also recruited Yelena Boleva (which we will talk about later).

It is not clear if Joaquin Torres will return to the MCU, but with ‘Captain America 4’ on the horizon, he could fill the role of Falcon for Anthony Mackie’s newly dubbed Captain America.

‘Black Widow’

Introduced Characters

Yelena Boleva (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), Taskmaster/Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko), Rick Mason (OT Fagbenle)

When will they come back?

Yelena He already returned to the MCU in ‘Hawkeye’, where he planned to kill Hawkeye as revenge for the death of Natasha Romanoff (as we saw in the post-credits scene of ‘Black Widow’). However, he spared her life and, like the US Agent, he is expected to appear in ‘The Thunderbolts’as he now definitely works for Val.

As for Yelena’s family members, Red Guardian aka Alexei Shostakov, and Melina, we hope they will return at some point, but nothing has been rumored. The same goes for Antonia, now released from the character of Taskmaster, and Rick Mason.

In the comics, they all have more adventures than the MCU could adapt for each character, but it’s equally likely we won’t hear from them again.

‘loki’

Introduced Characters

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius M Mobius (Owen Wilson), Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku)

When will they come back?

We can expect all the notable characters from the first season of ‘Loki’ to return in ‘Loki 2’which is already being filmed and will arrive on Disney + in 2023.

That doesn’t rule out their appearing in other future UCM projects. After all, He Who Remains will appear -more or less- in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ in its variant form Kang the Conqueror. If this sounds confusing to you, this is Loki’s ending explained.

‘What If…?’

Introduced Characters

The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) and numerous alternate versions of established MCU characters.

When will they come back?

We know that The Watcher will return in the second season of ‘What If…?’but it is more complicated to know if someone else from the first season will return in the second or in other MCU projects.

It had been thought that the sinister variant of ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ was the same version that we met in ‘What If…?’, although it was confirmed that this was not the case. The same is (probably) true of the Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) from the same movie.

Until we know otherwise, it’s best to consider these characters as distinct from the ones we meet in the live-action MCU, even though they’re definitely in the same universe.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Introduced Characters

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Katy (Awkwafina), Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu), Ying Nan (Michelle Yeoh)

When will they come back?

The most likely place for the return of all these characters is in the already confirmed ‘Shang Chi 2’. We don’t have a release date for the sequel yet, so it could be a while, which would open the door for appearances in other MCU projects.

‘Eternals’

Introduced Characters

Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Eros (Harry Styles), Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt)

When will they come back?

We haven’t included Ikaris (Richard Madden), Ajak (Salma Hayek), and Gilgamesh (Don Lee) here because they all died in ‘Eternals’, and resurrections seem unlikely for any of them (this is the MCU, then, so anything is possible).

As for everyone else, they will most likely return in ‘Eternals 2’, but we’re nowhere near knowing if the movie will get a sequel. If not, we imagine they’ll find a way for the various team members to appear in confirmed MCU projects.

For example, Dane meets Blade (Mahershala Ali) – who is off-screen, so technically he hasn’t been introduced yet – in one of the ‘Eternals’ post-credits scenes, and there’s a good chance the next ‘Blade’ movie could feature Dane.

There’s definitely a plan for the ‘Eternals’ characters to come back, because you don’t introduce someone like Harry Styles -by the way, this is how the cast of ‘Eternals’ reacted to the appearance of Harry Styles- for just one scene in the credits. But we still don’t know when any of them will return.

‘Hawk Eye’

Introduced Characters

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox)

When will they come back?

There is no set plan yet for Kate’s return, though she is expected to be part of ‘The Young Avengers’ at the MCU. They may have their own movie, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Maya will appear next year in her own series, ‘Threw out’which will also bring back Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) already Daredevil (CharlieCox). Maybe Kate will stop by for a cameo as well.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

introduced character

Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed)

When will he come back?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has introduced characters we already knew to the UCM, such as two former Peter Parkers and Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy), who appears in the post-credits scene.

The only potentially recurring character from the MCU that the movie introduced was the Agent Clearywho works for the Damage Control Department. has already returned in ‘Ms. Marvel’ and it could be a headache for our superheroes for a while.

‘Moon Knight’

Introduced Characters

Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley/Moon Knight/Mr Knight (Oscar Isaac), Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab (May Calamawy), Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke)

When will they come back?

For now, your guesses are as good as ours. It is likely that moon knight Y scarlet beetle may intersect with other MCU projects. But if we are going to see Arthur again, we reckon there would have to be a second season of the series, which is yet to be confirmed.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Introduced Characters

America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Clea (Charlize Theron)

When will they come back?

Considering that America was training to be a sorceress at the end of the film and that Clea appeared in the post-credits scene of ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to team up with Doctor Strange, we imagine that they will most likely return in ‘Doctor Strange 3’.

However, a trilogy has yet to be confirmed, and if any of them cross over into other projects, we imagine it will most likely be America Chavez.

‘Ms. Marvel’

Introduced Characters

Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Kamran (Rish Shah), Kareem (Aramis Knight)

When will they come back?

Kamala has a large group of family and friends that we obviously hope will have future appearances in the MCU, but we thought we’d focus on potential superheroes.

we already know that Kamala will appear in ‘The Marvels’, which was established in the ending and post-credits scene ‘Ms. Marvel’. As to Kamran and Kareemwe may need a second season of ‘Ms. Marvel’ to see them again, but maybe they will also have a role in ‘The Marvels’.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Introduced Characters

Love (India Rose Hemsworth), Zeus (Russell Crowe), Hercules (Brett Goldstein)

When will they come back?

Brett Goldstein himself has spoken about his cameo in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, but not even he knows when he will return as Herculesso it might be a while before we see him again, just like his scorned father Zeus and Thor’s new adopted daughter, Sees it. In any case, it would be in a fifth thor movieif one is confirmed.

