all the new bonuses of 2022

The 2022 bonuses that become part of the deduction on the 730: several new features are coming, such as the music bonus.

The tax return will contain new deductions for 2022. This means that anyone interested will have to know all the news, from the IRPEF bonus, to veterinary expenses, to bonuses for taps. Let’s go in order then and find out all the details of the new deductions of 730.

Let’s start from the 730/2022 model with the Renzi bonus. The mechanism of the latter will no longer be the same from January 2022, arriving in paychecks to those who receive no more than 28 thousand euros, but goodbye to the further deduction for income up to 40 thousand euros. Within the model, this bonus will be accounted for or as increases in paychecks of a maximum of 1.2000 euros, for employees with incomes up to € 28,000, or in the form of decreasing deduction for income from employment and similar between € 28,000 and € 40,000.

Bonus 2022: here is the Superbonus 110% and the mobile bonus

The subsidy to the 110%, will be suitable for the removal of architectural barriers in the house, without problems. The interventions are unified between ecobonus and sismabonus. In other words, it is also sufficient to carry out the intervention to reduce the seismic risk. Merger already occurred with the Single Bonus, in practice. The Superbonus will be made available to those who carry out works for the removal of architectural barriers, within the fees decided by the specific sector legislation, even if there is an absence of disabled people in the building or real estate unit undergoing the intervention.

The novelty is then the music bonus, or a contribution of up to 1,000 euros to be able to enroll children between the ages of 5 and 18 in a music school, conservatory or recognized choirs or bands. It remains the animal bonus, but with a higher deduction for veterinary expenses. They can be put into the model if they exceed the deductible of 129.11 euros. Remember, that the maximum amount that can be accessed is 550 euros for the 2020 tax period. First home bonus for under 36s: here we return to the DL Sostegni bis, in practice, you can buy a house with a state guarantee from 80 to 100% for those who have not yet turned 36 in the calendar year established by the deed and with an ordinary or current ISEE that does not exceed 40,000 euros.

The bonus taps, also called water, is worth up to 1,000 euros for replacing taps or sanitary fixtures. To be entitled to it, it is sufficient to be a natural person of majority age, resident in Italy and / or owner of the house or holder of other real or personal rights of enjoyment of the real estate unit on which the work is carried out. For tenants, on the other hand, the bonus can be requested, but only through a document certifying the go-ahead from the owner. To close, here is the mobile bonuses up to € 16,000. The 2021 tax return is the last one that will contain it. In fact, in the Budget Law of 2022 it lowers the maximum subsidized spending to the quotas: 10,000 euros for expenses incurred from 1 January to 31 December 2022 and 5,000 euros for expenses incurred from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2024.