all the new cars planned for 2022

2021 is ready to say goodbye, after a still difficult year for the automotive world, amidst chip problems and anxieties related to the pandemic. The houses plan for 2022 and the news to arrive over the next 12 months, hoping for a turning point. Among the brands ready to present some new models there is Mazda, with a focus on SUVs.

A double arrival

In fact, the Japanese manufacturer will expand its range with the arrival of the CX-60 And CX-80. The first will be a classic SUV, with two rows of seats, while the second will have three rows, can carry up to 7 people and will therefore be larger. These models will all be electrified, with petrol and diesel mild-hybrid versions and with the petrol plug-in hybrid.

Also as regards the electric ones, there will be some news too, with the arrival of the Mazda MX-30 with range extender. So, with a larger battery and the possibility of increasing a range that has so far been somewhat reduced, as we had also been able to see in our in-depth road test.

The MX-5 and the future

If not the classic update linked to the new Model Year, there will be no big news on the front Mazda MX-5. The roadster is dated 2015, but there are no immediate plans for a major update: “We still have some time for the new generation,” he explains. Jo Stenuit, European design manager, at Quattroruote.

It is on near future of the brand, the same designer says: “The next generation of Mazda will rely on an evolution of Kodo, which will still retain its characteristics, the soul of motion”. So, let’s not expect revolutions, but updates to a style that has certainly been successful so far.