all the new features of Season 2 presented in video

Previously integrated on console, the new team creation mode “Dream team” will also be available on mobile; now you can compete with other fans around the world.“ Precisely, concerning the “Dream Team” mode, new options have been added: The new controls will allow you to fully enjoy a modern football game, not to mention the major dusting of player animations and ball behaviorwe are promised.

After rolling out the 1.1.0 update last month, Konami has just kicked off eFootball 2022 Season 2. As promised by the Japanese publisher, it coincides with the game’s arrival on mobile . “

Goals

“Objectives” are challenges, which you can complete by playing the game in a specific way, and which yield fantastic rewards. You can also buy “Premium Goals” using eFootball Coins and earn better rewards!

Legendary Managers

As “premium objective” rewards, you can put legendary managers like J. Cruijff in charge of your Dream Team! Unlike normal managers, legendary managers will have a special training affinity.

Save multiple game plans

We are going to add a new feature that will allow you to save multiple game plans. You will now be able to prepare multiple game plans based on the different tactics and events available. Something to manage your game plans like never before.

Recommended Progress Point Assignment

In order to provide you with a simplified player progression experience, we will also be integrating the “Recommended” feature. Progress Points can now be automatically assigned with the push of a button.

Season 2 also introduces unique boost packs, again regarding the “Dream Team” mode:

Premium Ambassador Pack (2 types in total)

A special pack of 11 players centered around L. Messi and Neymar Jr respectively. Containing 11 players with enhanced team playstyle mastery, each of these packs follows the preferred team playstyle of its centerpiece. Add a manager who matches the Team Playstyle Mastery and you have a stunning Dream Team.



Premium Club Pack 21-22/Club Pack 21-22

The content of Premium Club Packs 21-22/Club Packs 21-22 is based on transfer data from the 2021/22 season. Essential for passionate supporters, these club-themed packs are packed full of players from a specific club. Additionally, a host of football greats will be available with a special card look, created exclusively for top fans. Field your favorite club players and develop them to create your very own Dream Team! These packs will be available from 06/16/2022, when Season 2 kicks off with a bang. More information on the players included in these packs will be available at a later date.

For the rest of the new features included in Season 2, we invite you to take a look at the official eFootball 2022 website, in addition to the trailer below.