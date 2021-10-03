all the new movies coming in the coming months

It is possible to have enough of Keanu Reeves? The Neo of the Matrix is ​​one of the most beloved stars in the world and we are pretty sure that his fans would love the release of one of his films every day. Even if not at this pace, on the other hand, the next few times are very promising from this point of view.

Yes, because in the months to come we will find a lot of films starring our Keanu waiting for us: the first, as you obviously well know, is of course that Matrix 4 which, on December 22nd, will give a follow-up to the trilogy closed in 2003.

Not just cyberpunk dystopia, though: in Reeves’ future there is also room for dear, old gratuitous violence made in John Wick, with the fourth chapter of the saga scheduled for May 27, 2022 (we are talking about 2023, however, as regards the already announced John Wick 5).

We recently saw Netflix announce BRZRKR, a film based on the comic of the same name written by Reeves: in this case we do not yet have a certain date for the release, which also applies to Rain, Rally Car and Past Midnight. Which of these films are you waiting for the most? Tell us yours in the comments! Meanwhile, a theory speaks of Morpheus as a possible villain of Matrix 4.