News

all the new movies coming in the coming months

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It is possible to have enough of Keanu Reeves? The Neo of the Matrix is ​​one of the most beloved stars in the world and we are pretty sure that his fans would love the release of one of his films every day. Even if not at this pace, on the other hand, the next few times are very promising from this point of view.

Yes, because in the months to come we will find a lot of films starring our Keanu waiting for us: the first, as you obviously well know, is of course that Matrix 4 which, on December 22nd, will give a follow-up to the trilogy closed in 2003.

Not just cyberpunk dystopia, though: in Reeves’ future there is also room for dear, old gratuitous violence made in John Wick, with the fourth chapter of the saga scheduled for May 27, 2022 (we are talking about 2023, however, as regards the already announced John Wick 5).

Loading...
Advertisements

We recently saw Netflix announce BRZRKR, a film based on the comic of the same name written by Reeves: in this case we do not yet have a certain date for the release, which also applies to Rain, Rally Car and Past Midnight. Which of these films are you waiting for the most? Tell us yours in the comments! Meanwhile, a theory speaks of Morpheus as a possible villain of Matrix 4.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

968
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
883
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
828
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
788
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
757
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
754
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
745
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
740
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
735
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top