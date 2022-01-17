IRPEF 2022, the Budget Law inserts the first step of the tax reform into the regulatory framework.

There are many innovations in the maneuver that was approved on 30 December 2021 and which has been in force since 1 January, after the publication in Official Gazette.

Among the aspects modified by the official text is the taxtax on personal income.

IRPEF passes from 5 to 4 rates, with as many income brackets. The changes also affect the deductions relating to income from employment, retirement and similar to those from employment and other income.

The editorial staff considers it important to investigate the theme which will materialize in one direct video on the channel YouTube of Fiscal Information. Appointment: Friday 21 January 2022 at 3.00 pm.

IRPEF 2022: all the news after the Budget Law

The Budget Law 2022 contains several Announcements.

Among these, what could be called the first step of the IRPEF reform.

After the changes in force since January 1st, due to the text of the maneuver published in the Official Gazette, IRPEF 2022 comes with 4 rates instead of 5.

The number of rates corresponds to the same number income brackets, which have been remodeled by the Budget Law.

The reduction of the rates is not the only aspect subject to changes: the deductions relating to income from employment, retirement and similar to those from employment and other income.

Among the novelties there is also the IRPEF bonus, ex-bonus Renzi, which is canceled starting from the current year.

Relevant topics that need further study. Live appointment on the YouTube channel of Tax Information: Friday 21 January 2022 at 3.00 pm.