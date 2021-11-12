all the news and announcements of the day

And the Disney + Day! The worldwide celebration of the platform also in the European markets confirms further titles that will be launched on Disney + during the year and during the day many news will be unveiled by Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

The platform’s Twitter and Instagram page is on fire and these are the main news and announcements of Disney + Day:

MARVEL

Huge announcements in the Marvel space: the logos of series already known as Moon Knight, She Hulk, IronHeart, Ms. Marvel and Agatha: House of Harkness, Secret Invasion. Plus, here’s something new for fans about Echo and the announcement of a new animated series on Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Other animated series announced with a lot of logo are those on I Am Groot And Marvel Zombies.

X-MEN

Among the big announcements also the revival of the animated series of X-Men 1997. The announcement was made using the iconic meme of Wolverine.

BAYMAX

Following the 2014 film and 2017 series, a new starring show was announced Baymax, spin-off of Big Hero 6. The first trailer of the original Disney + series was also shown and will be released in the summer of 2022.

CARS ON THE ROAD

2022 will also see the return of the Cars: announced a new series with Owen Wilson to voice Lightning McQueen e Larry the Cable Guy as Mater. At the same time, some concept art were also shown.

AS D’INCANTO 2

Officially announced the release period of the sequel with Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, 15 years after the first Enchanted (As if by magic). It will arrive on DisneyPlus in autumn 2022 and the protagonists themselves tell something about the project.

HOCUS POCUS 2

A few days ago the announcement of the cast of the sequel, today the first official image of Hocus Pocus 2 was revealed with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker And Kathy Najimy. Again, the expected release is autumn 2022.

THE ICE AGE ADVENTURES OF BUCK WILD

Unveiled the teaser trailer of the new project linked to the saga of The ice Age. The Adventures of Buck Wild arrive in streaming on January 28th.

INTERTWINED

First trailer of the series shown Intertwined (Entrelazados).

LIMITLESS WITH CHRIS HEMSWORTH

Big news for Thor fans: a series has been announced National Geographic starring Chris Hemsworth, focused on pushing the potential of the human being to the limit. Another great chance to see him show off his famous muscles.

PINOCCHIO

Nothing to do with the expected project of Guillermo del Toro, but a new live action of Collodi’s fairy tale is coming. It will be directed by none other than Robert Zemeckis and has a top notch cast. The new Pinocchio involves Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco. Release period: Autumn 2022.

SNEAKERELLA

The fable of Cinderella receives a new particular adaptation. Of Sneakerella The first trailer has been shown and we won’t have to wait too long to see it: it arrives on February 18th.

THE SPIDER-WICK CHRONICLES

First images of the live-action series based on the famous books. A release date has not been announced but there are some concept art of the creatures that will be seen in the original series.

WELCOME TO EARTH

Will Smith he asks us to follow him to the ends of the earth, for a documentary on nature that promises to be spectacular. For the curious, the release date is imminent: December 8, directly on DisneyPlus

UNDER THE HELMET: THE LEGACY OF BOBA FETT

Big announcement of the day: already available on Disney + a documentary that explores the origins of the bounty hunter ready to return with the series The Book of Boba Fett at the end of December.

WILLOW

Another project announced for some time, the young cast of the series on Willow, based on the 1988 US dark fantasy film directed by Ron Howard. The great protagonist will once again be Warwick Davis.

ZOOTOPY +

Another famous film is about to receive new content: a series of short films with the title has been announced Zootopia +, coming in 2022.

