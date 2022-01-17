all the news and what you risk if you don’t pay

With the new year, Italians find themselves faced with one of the classic taxes to pay. The car tax. Here are the news.

If a few months ago there was talk of its possible abolition, these premises dissolved in 2022. As always, all vehicle owners will have to pay the road tax.

All the measures taken during the lockdown or full Covid emergency phase have been canceled. This means that normal deadlines have been restored from 1 January.

Car tax: the news

The only element unpublished compared to the past relates to the scrapping of the tax bills for the unpaid from 2000 to 2010 as long as costs do not exceed 5,000 euros.

As this is a regional tax, the rules vary. In any case, the payment of the amount due can be made up to the last day of the month following that of the expiry of the previous stamp.

As the increasingly telematic company now allows us, the sum can be paid from home via home banking, or on the website of the Revenue Agency. Otherwise, simply go to a tobacconist’s, or even to an ACI counter or to a car handling agency.

On the other hand, those wishing to save up to 15% can adopt a bank domiciliation, in this way the procedure is automatic and linked to their account. But even here, the application of the system varies from region to region.

For everyone except for residents in Lombardy and Piedmont, where it is kept good the month following the registration of the vehicle, the compliance must take place by the following dates:

maturity in December 2021: from 1 to 31 January 2022

deadline January 2022: from 1 to 28 February 2022

deadline in April 2022: from 1 May to 31 May 2022

expiry in May 2022: from 1 June to 30 June 2022

deadline in July 2022: from 1 August to 1 September 2022

deadline in August 2022: from 1 to 30 September 2022

deadline in September 2022: from 1 to 31 October 2022

maturity in December 2022: from 1 to 31 January 2023

Exemptions and fines for non-payment

The stamp is notoriously mandatory, but there are some where it is allowed not to pay it. Specifically, the principle applies to those who have purchased an electric car (but only for the first 5 years), or a historic car with more than 30 years behind it. Otherwise, those who benefit from law 104 and have had to pay for a new vehicle are exempt.

In case of forgetfulness or voluntary non-payment, the pecuniary penalties vary from 0.1% of the cost of the stamp every day of delay after the first two weeks, and then gradually rise to 1.5%, 1.67 and 3.75% .

After one year, an additional 30% must be paid, to which an additional 0.5% must be added every six months.

After three years of non-payment, the vehicle is canceled from the Public Automobile Register. At that point, to put it back into circulation, it is necessary to re-register it and pay off the debt.