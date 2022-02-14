All the news coming to Windows 11. Finally you can drag and drop files using the taskbar

In the coming weeks, Windows 11 will prepare to receive a substantial update, switching first to the versions available for the Insider program of Microsoft’s operating system. Among the novelties, the possibility of creating app folders in the Start menu, a Snap Bar for organizing windows, new effects and, above all, dragging files to the taskbar will finally be supported.

Start app folders



The app folders in Start will work the same as what happens on smartphones: by dragging an application icon onto another, it will automatically create a folder containing both and all those that you will want to add to it later.

Snap Bar, a new way to rearrange windows



The Snap Bar is a function that will be added to the window reorganization. Currently, by stopping on the icon at the top right that allows you to resize the window of an open application, a scheme of possible choices for reorganization is shown. The Snap bar should bring up a “bar-shaped panel” which it will drop off the top of the screen every time you move a window. It is still unclear how this Snap Bar can improve the experience, but for now, this is limited information based on rumors.

New blur effects will be available for Win32 desktop applications that will replace the white title bar and make them akin to the translucent Windows 11 interfaces. For Surface 2-in-1 users, There will be two new bottom-up gestures to open Quick Settings and Start Menu.

The taskbar will regain its powers



Finally, it appears that the current lack of the taskbar will be filled: it will be possible to drag and drop files into the open apps via their icon on the bar.

The new capabilities of Windows 11 are expected to appear for everyone in the next major release codenamed Sun Valley 2 scheduled for mid-2022.