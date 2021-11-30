all the news for the next months announced at the Sorrento Days

The Professional Cinema Days of Sorrento are unveiling the programs of several large production and distribution companies, including Disney Italy. For the 44th edition, many great titles have been announced coming to theaters in the coming months.

Starting with one of the most anticipated of the year: West Side Story from Stephen Spielberg. The master of cinema revisits the beloved musical and does so with a cast composed of Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) e Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works). It will be in Italian cinemas on December 23 and it seems that Spielberg has managed to assemble the best of Hollywood and Broadway.

The 2022 in the halls of Disney will instead begin with the expected The King’s Man – The Origins, third installment of the franchise coming on January 5th. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, has a cast of absolute depth thanks to Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

It is not far behind either The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley, the new film by Guillermo del Toro for Searchlight Pictures to be released on January 27. A young and ambitious carousel, with a knack for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words, associates with a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than him: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe are just some of the names gathered by the Master of the cinema of creatures.

February (3) will instead begin with the film that has opened the Rome Film Fest a few weeks ago: ne The Eyes of Tammy Faye (HERE the review), the story of the telepredicator played by Jessica Chastain and her husband (Andrew Garfield) overwhelmed by scandals in the seventies and eighties.

Soon it will also be time to embark on a high thriller cruise: Murder on the Nile, based on the novel by Agatha Christie, will arrive on February 10 in Italian cinemas. He will be directed and performed once again by Kenneth Branagh and the cast also includes Tom Bateman. Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey and Sophie Okonedo.

Completely changing genre, 2022 then continues with the film Disney Pixar Red: the protagonist is Mei Lee, a clumsy thirteen year old who when she gets too excited (which practically means ALWAYS), turns into a gigantic red panda. It will be in theaters on March 10 And HERE you can see the trailer.

Staying on the subject of animated films, two other titles were presented: one is Bob’s Burger, the film adaptation of the long-running American animated sitcom of the same name created by Loren Bouchard (in cinemas from 25 May). The other is the highly anticipated Lightyear – The true story of Buzz: in cinemas next summer, brings back the world of Toy Story the featuring the legendary Space Ranger that would win over generations of fans.

THE MARVEL FILMS PRESENTED BY DISNEY AT THE DAYS OF SORRENTO

We close with the review of the films of the universe Marvel presented by Disney Italia. These are nothing new, but they are titles that MCU fans are looking forward to: we start on May 4th with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, second film dedicated to the Sorcerer Supreme played by Benedict Cumberbatch, but there will also be room for Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Appointment then on July 6 with Thor: Love and Thunder, even fourth stand-alone starring Chris Hemsworth and second film directed by Taika Waititi. Also in the cast Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, debut in the MCU. Finally, there was room for some sneak peeks on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, arriving in the second half of 2022 and The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Photo: Disney Italia

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED