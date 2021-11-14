All the news from Disney + Day

It is now evident that Disney + Day is an event destined to become a new reference point for Marvel projects, Lucasfilm Disney, in fact, surprisingly, there were not a few revelations arrived on the streaming channel on Saturday 12 November, especially Marvel (while for Star Wars has only been anticipated a few pictures and interviews on Obi-Wan Kenobi). Here they are below.

November 24, 2021, a short and funny scene in which as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) walk through Time Square, they hear children tell their parents that there is a superhero, they turn around, only to find that they are going to a cosplayer of Katniss Everdeen (the protagonist of the saga of The Hunger Games, played, not which, by Jennifer Lawrence). Kate tells her that Clint’s problem is his “brand”, he that her problem is her since she started wearing his ninja costume (aka the Ronin one, seen in Avengers: Endgame (2019) when he killed all the criminals who weren’t pulverized by Thanos while his family did) because he endangered his family. To which she replies

No, it’s your brand.

Arrival expected a generic 2022, the first teaser of the series with Oscar Isaac (Dunes) shows us the protagonist in some very cryptic short scenes, but his voiceover is revealing:

I can’t tell my real life from the dream.

Following this a mysterious character adds that and there is a voice in his head that is devouring him. All while we see someone, perhaps Moon Knight, in the midst of a violent scene.

For those unfamiliar with him, Moon Knight was born in comics in 1975 in Werewolf by Night n. 32 as Marc Spector, a former special forces marine and CIA agent now a mercenary, who during a mission in Sudan is betrayed by his colleague Raoul Bushman, who leaves him dying in a grave. That of the god Konshu, who offers him a pact: he will return to life as long as he is his avatar, that is, to contain his personality. It is no coincidence that the cloak he will use once he becomes a Moon Knight is a shroud. His characteristic is also that of having multiple personalities, even if originally he will not understand what is happening to him.

2022, date undefined, and here she is Tatiana Maslany, for those who are passionate about Orphan Black still five (if not more) clones with very different personalities. Here she introduces herself

I’m Jennifer Walters, a regular lawyer. Well not that normal.

And we quickly see it in its green version, followed by a scene with cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), which is in the comic (born in 1980 in The Savage She-Hulk who in the series saved her life after a shooting by giving her blood (hence the transformation), which explains to her that the transformation is activated by anger and fear. Ironically followed by Jennifer Walters in a context that appears to be… a TV commercial in the series, a talk show? In which he declares

Don’t make me angry, you won’t like seeing me angry.

The series has eliminated the difference present in the comics, where the Hulk is an unstoppable destructive being while She-Hulk keeps his conscience intact, is a little higher than normal, green and continues his work as a lawyer. As anyone who saw will remember Avengers: Endgame, both are on the same level, indeed here we also see with Mark Ruffalo / Bruce Banner in human version, it remains to be discovered if the scene is located before (in a sort of flashback) or after Endgame.

Summer 2022, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Marvel’s first Muslim teen superheroine, was born in comics in 2013 in Ms. Marvel n.2 where he discovers he is a shapeshifter after the narrative arc Inhumanity (2013-2014, for all intents and purposes he has the same powers as Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four but we don’t know if they will remain the same in the series). As you can see from the promo, Kamala is a super Captain Marvel fan (Brie Larson, it is not clear if she will appear in the series) and decides to use her powers to emulate her. Kamala Kahn will also appear in the film The Marvels (February 17, 2023) technically the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) but this time Carol Danvers will be joined not only by Kamala but also by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parrish), seen in Marvel’s WandaVision where he obtained extraordinary powers.

2022 not better defined, not a real teaser but an interview with Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) who will deal with all six episodes of the first season, combined with the concept art that present the galaxy as we are going to discover it. Set about ten years later Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005), as the director states, we will find ourselves in dark times, with all the Jedi hunters looking for survivors, while McGgregor adds that Obi-Wan has one last purpose left, to protect Luke.

But this is only the starting point and we will find out where the story will move from that point. And of course, we’ll see Obi-Wan meet his ex Padawon Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader and ready for the second round to take his revenge.

The others

The following do not have a teaser or a definite arrival date.





Marvel’s What If…? season two, the official description is the following

After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to battle Infinity Ultron, the Watcher will return in season two to meet new heroes and strange new worlds (no, not those) in the ever-expanding Marvel Multiverse.





Marvel’s Echo, played by Alaqua Cox, is the first deaf, Native American character in the MCU (as is the actress) and in the comic she is born as a sort of adopted daughter of Kingpin, at least until Daredevil reveals the truth to her. We will see it appear in Marvel’s Hawkeye.





Marvel’s Ironheart, born in comics in 2016, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne, If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018) is a brilliant young black inventor who can build her own armor and to whom (in the comic) Tony Stark will mentor. We don’t know how her story will be told in the series.





Agatha: House of Harkness, no spell lasts forever and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) will have her own spin-off series of Marvel’s WandaVision defined as a black comedy. And it couldn’t be otherwise.





Marvel’s Zombies, straight from the fifth episode of the first season of What If…? an entire series dedicated to Marvel zombies, the official description of which is as follows

a new generation of heroes battles the ever-looming scourge of the undead.





Marvel’s Secret Invasion, the subtle story arc launched in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) will see its climax in a Marvel series crossover event, led by an increasingly battle-hardened Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who will face a faction of Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

But this is only the beginning, waiting to discover the next news we leave you with the Disney + Day promo that presents future productions.