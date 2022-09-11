All the news from Marvel Studios presented at D23

Marvel Studios at the Disney D23 Expo has given us the most succulent news that we will comment on immediately

Many were the fans who were waiting for the announcement of new Marvel Studios titles for Phase 6 of the UCM, although the most anticipated was the casting of fantastic four, but Kevin Feige said that we would not have news until the next D23, so there is one year left to wait for more details. But the boss of the company was not empty and presented a lot of news as well. We discuss them in the video you can watch below.

In the end we have been left without a cast of The Fantastic 4 but they have confirmed Matt Shakman as the director of the film that will start Phase 6 of Marvel next 2024.

They have confirmed some names of the cast of Captain America: New World Order and that The Leader, the forgotten villain of the Incredible Hulk, will also be the villain of the film.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have reunited to present Daredevil: Born Again.

trailer of Secret Invasion! trailer of Werewolf by Night! And the cast and first images of the Thunderbolts from Marvel Studios. without forgetting about Armor Wars.

Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night It will be the first thematic special presented by Marvel Studios and for Halloween nothing better than The Wolf Man and Marvel’s monsters to inaugurate a tradition that looks fascinating in the staging. Michael Giacchino will direct.

And in the cast we will have Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris, Eugenie Bondurant and Jaycob Maya.

Marvel Studios’ Werewolf will pay homage to Hammer’s horror classics by adopting vintage black and white aesthetics and practical effects that will make our worst nightmares come true.

Apart from the Werewolf, we will also meet Elsa Bloodstone, the most famous monster hunter in the Marvel Universe, we will also meet the Man-Thing, a guardian of the dimensional gates of our reality… Ulysses. Verusa. And Gael Garcia will definitely play Jack Russell. Marvel’s original Werewolf. The thing promises a lot. Why deny it?

I am a fan of terror and monsters. And from what Marvel Studios has shown us, I am very much into this new proposal.

The Bloodstone family’s annual monster hunter gathering turns red when they discover a monster among their ranks, launching a bloody hunt that promises not to leave a puppet headless.

Werewolf by Night will premiere on Disney+ on October 7.

secret invasion

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson who will reprise Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn the Skrull Talos, who first met in Captain Marvel. This series billed as a crossover event will show a faction of the Skrulls, the alien shapeshifters, who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

In the cast we will have Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Medhelson, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben Adir… Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle…

At the moment it looks like it will be one of the best Marvel Studios series on Disney + and I’m telling you this only having barely a minute and a half of what awaits us in Secret Invasion.

That air of thriller that they have given it. Samuel L. Jackson giving life to a Nick Fury more Nick Fury than ever. The plot of the infiltrated skrulls not only in the superheroic society but in humanity itself. Pulling the strings. That’s scarier. Invasion of the Ultrabodies from Marvel Studios.

It is already intuited that the Secret Invasion promotional campaign will hold many surprises, so we will be attentive.

Secret Invasion will premiere next … 2023 on Disney +

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In another order of things… They commented on things that are coming to us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Shuri will play a key role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. All indications are that Shuri will definitely take on the mantle of Black Panther. Remember that it will be released on November 11.

iron heart

Ironheart apart from showing a new logo also brought us news. And it is officially confirmed that Ironheart will have to face against The Hood in the series. Magic vs Technology. Ironheart will be released in 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania confirmed that Jimmy Woo would return. how not And that the film will connect directly with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

armor wars

Marvel Studios reconfirmed Armor Wars and this time they announced that it will be released in 2023 and that it will be closely related to the events of Secret Invasion.

Loki

Loki also brought us news from its second season and that the series will be of vital importance for The Saga of the Multiverse. And they confirmed that the actor Quy Hui Kwan will be in the cast of the second season of Loki. Also that in this second season of Loki we will know more variants of Kang.

The second season of Loki will premiere in 2023.

fantastic four

The Fantastic 4 of Marvel Studios will officially be directed by Matt Shakman the director of WandaVision and work has already been put to work to choose the cast. We are left wanting to know more details.

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four will be released on November 8, 2024.

THREW OUT

From Echo they showed us the entire cast for the first time and promised that the series will be a show very worthy of the Marvel Studios seal. Kingpin was very badly injured at the end of Hawkeye and will pass accounts with Echo.

Echo will be released next 2023 on Disney +.

Daredevil: Born Again

From Daredevil: Born Again they confirmed again that it will have 18 episodes and that it will bring back Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. The only novelty was showing us the two actors together on stage.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released in 2024.

Captain America: New World Order

Marvel Studios presented the cast of Captain America: New World Order. And he confirmed that Tim Blake Nelson will play the Leader again and will be the villain of the film.

Captain America. New World Order will star Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly.

The Thunderbolts

We got our first look at Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts! In addition to confirming the distribution. Florence Pugh. David Harbour. Sebastian Stan. Hannah John-Kamen. Olga Kurlenko. Wyatt Russell. Julia Louis-Dreyfus. And there is already talk that we will also see Daniel Bruhl again playing Zemo. And it smells like there are still surprises to come. Abomination?

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts will consist of Black Widow, Winter Soldier, Ghost, Taskmaster and USAgent with Allegra De Fonatine leading the charge.

the marvels

And finally we got a glimpse of the cast of The Marvels as well as confirmation that the movie will start right after the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene.

The Marvels will be released on July 28, 2023.

The truth is that we could not complain since they have given names and surnames to many of the logos that they presented from Phase 5 of Marvel Studios in the last Comic-Con in addition to showing us two trailers that make it clear to us that the next phase of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel will embark on the Dark Reign.

What do you think of the news that Marvel Studios has left us at the Disney D23 Expo?