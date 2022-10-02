All the news in series and movies

‘Catherine Called Birdy’





Year? 1290. In the medieval English town of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is the youngest daughter of Lord Rollo and Lady Aislinn. Her playground is Stonebridge Manor, a house that, like her family, has seen better days. With a precarious economy and at the same time total greed, Rollo sees in her daughter the solution to get out of economic ruin by marrying her to a rich man in exchange for money and land. But Birdy, like all great teen heroines, is feisty, smart and adventurous, and she’s willing to fend off any suitor in increasingly resourceful ways. Her imagination, her rebelliousness, and her deep belief in her own right to independence lead her to clash with her parents. When the most evil suitor of all arrives, Birdy’s parents must pass the ultimate test of love for her daughter.

Duration: 108 minutes

Premiere: October 7

‘Fuck envy’





This series introduces us to four great friends who end up telling each other the truth to each other’s faces at what was originally a celebration dinner.

Premiere: October 7

‘Disappeared without a trace’





About to get divorced, Will Spann (Butler) is driving his still-wife Lisa (Alexander) to her parents’ house when she mysteriously disappears without a trace during a stop at a gas station.

Duration: 95 minutes

Premiere: October 7

‘Firing Yang’





A man and his daughter try to save by all possible means the life of Yang, a robot half assistant and half nanny, whom they consider a member of their family.

Duration: 101 minutes

Premiere: October 8

‘cyrano’





The film, starring Peter Dinklage, tells the life of Cyrano de Bergerac, a 17th-century French novelist and playwright.

Duration: 123 minutes

Premiere: October 11

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ – Season 1 Finale









The season 1 finale of ‘The Rings of Power’ is here. In a period of relative calm, the characters face the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of Lindon, the stunning island kingdom of Númenor, and the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve legacies that will endure.

Premiere: October 14

‘The Peripheral’





Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) is a woman trying to keep her broken family together in a forgotten corner of future America. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future, until the future knocks on her door.

Premiere: October 21

‘The Stag King’





Van is the head of a group of soldiers who expected to die fighting for their lands against a great empire that wanted to annex them to its kingdom. However, instead of dying, Van ends up being enslaved and thrown into a salt mine. One night, a pack of strange dogs attack the mine and a mysterious illness breaks out. During the attack, Van takes the opportunity to escape and meets a young woman. Elsewhere, a rumor spreads that only immigrants get this mysterious disease. Doctor-scientist Hossal risks his life to find a cure. Doctors are also studying a father and his son who appear to have survived the disease.

Premiere: October 22

‘The Devil’s Hour’





This series shows us a woman who wakes up every night at exactly 3:33 a.m., in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour between 3 and 4 a.m.

Premiere: October 28

‘Argentina, 1985’





The film is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal team who dared to accuse, against all odds, against the clock and under constant threat, the bloodiest Argentine military dictatorship. A battle of David against Goliath, with the least expected heroes.

Duration: 140 minutes

Premiere: October 30