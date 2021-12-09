All the news of Android Automotive 12, the system for the cars of the future

Google paves the way for the cars of the future with the latest update to Android Automotive 12, the car operating system that retires Android Auto and makes all cars more like a Tesla than the Fiat Panda infotainment system – with nothing. take away from the latter, which we adore. With car electronics becoming central to the development of the auto industry, it’s easy to see why Google is pushing hard in the direction of Android Automotive: a truly flexible and powerful platform for controlling every aspect of the car, built on the Android system.

At the moment, however, the news on software development is a bit muted, so much so that Mishaal Rahman on Twitter well reminded everyone that the system image of Android Automotive 12 has been online since 4th October, released alongside AOSP sources – the open source version of Android with no integrated Google services.

Android Automotive 12 seems to be the first Android release to be 64-bit only. It was released to AOSP on 10/4 alongside Android for handhelds but received no news coverage at the time. The release details can be found here: https://t.co/JJeFhtU3xj – Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 7, 2021

Compared to Android Auto, the Automotive system is designed to be used on a generously sized display, and this can be understood immediately if you try to virtually emulate the system image. The icons are large and the elements well spaced, so it’s easy to assume that the ideal product for Android Automotive 12 is a generously sized tablet.

From the images above you can take a look at the user interface, which features a new launcher and which shows a more rational management of screen space, dividing the contents into two columns that are easy to read for those behind the wheel. the innovations introduced also include:

improved handling for the 4-way control knob;

dedicated app for receiving and composing messages while driving;

Heads-Up Notifications (HUN) managed in order of priority;

indicator of the use of the microphone by the apps;

the ability to create and remove Android users from the device for remote management via new ad-hoc APIs;

Bluetooth connection improved in performance;

ADB options that can only be activated remotely by the hardware manufacturer;

automatic time detection even in offline mode thanks to the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) network.

For the more curious, the complete changelog with the innovations introduced by the new software version are available on the official website of the Android sources. If, on the other hand, you are one of those who can’t wait to get their hands on a car with Android Automotive 12 on board, let’s say that we have to wait a little longer. Below is the list of companies that have confirmed their willingness to market their products by integrating Android Automotive 12:

2022 GMC Hummer EV;

2022 GMC Sierra;

2022 GMC Yukon;

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe;

2022 Chevrolet Suburban;

2022 Chevrolet Silverado;

2023 Cadillac Lyriq;

2022 Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric;

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge;

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge;

2022 Volvo XC60;

2022 Volvo S90;

2022 Volvo V90;

2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country.

The only car that currently uses Android Automotive, but with the software version stopped at Android 10, is the Polestar 2 entry on the market in 2020. In 2023 Ford and Lincoln also plan to market cars with Android Automotive on board, but we still do not know which models will be affected. In the meantime, you can take a look at the work of the developer Emil Borconi, who managed to get Android Auto to work on his Tesla’s infotainment system: just to get a taste of what the future might hold.

