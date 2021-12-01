all the news of December 2021

The new Disney + releases to December 2021. The streaming platform from 1 December enriches the Disney and STAR with original and non-original films, TV series, documentaries, shorts and shows.

Among the main upcoming titles we point out Welcome to earth, the National Geographic docu-series that follows Will Smith on a journey around the world to explore the greatest wonders and most hidden places on Earth, available from December 8th. Great expectations also for the original Disney + series The Book of Boba Fett, set in the universe of Star Wars, streaming December 29. Among the films coming out on Disney + in December we find The Last Duel, a Matt Damon drama based on a true story, e Ron, an unscheduled friend, an animated film released in October at the cinema that tells the friendship between a child and a defective robot.

To access the December Disney + catalog, you must be a subscriber. If you are not yet registered and want to know more, read how Disney + works. The cost of the subscription is € 8.99 per month or 89.99 euros a year. Disney + can be viewed on your TV (compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG and Samsung TV), on Windows PC, Mac and Chromebook computers, smartphones and tablets, and PlayStation and Xbox game consoles.

Now let’s see all the news of December on Disney + and which Disney films come out at Christmas 2021 on the platform.

Disney + December 2021: new TV series in the catalog

Here is the complete list of titles, including new episodes, TV series and docu-series, to be released on Disney + starting December 1, 2021:

Hawkeye S1E3 (Marvel) | December 1

The Big Leap – Another Opportunity S1E1 (Star) | December 1

Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence S1E5 (Star) | December 1

Breaders S2E3 (Star) | December 1

The Greath North Season Finale (Star) | December 1

American Horror Story S10E7 (Star) American Housewife S5E3 (Star)

The Resident S5E2 (Star) | December 1

Miraculous: the Stories of Ladybug and Chat Noir 4 season 10 episodes (Disney) | December 1

Muppet Babies 3 season 9 episodes (Disney) | December 1

The Hot Zone. Contagion Area (National Geographic) | December 1

Alaska. Animal Rescue (National Geographic) High Altitude Surveys Season 5 (National Geographic) | December 1

Man of the House – Seasons 1-9 (Star) | December 1

The Glades Seasons 1-4 (Star) | December 1

Welcome to earth docu-series | December 8

Vida Perfecta 1 season | December 8

Ducktales Season 3 | December 8

Harrow seasons 1-3 | December 8

Foodtastic | December 15

Sydney to the Max Season 2 | December 22

Helen of Avalor 3 | December 22

Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett | December 29th

Disney + movies: all new releases for December 2021

As for films, documentaries, specials and shorts, here’s what comes out on Disney + in December 2021 and when:

The Last Duel (Star) | December 1

20/20: The most magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World (Disney) | December 3

Diary of a schooner | December 3

Mickey’s Christmas Carol | December 3

Hills Have Eyes 2 (Star) | December 3

Different from whom? (Star) | December 3 Boris (Star) | December 3

La Matassa (Star) | December 3

The 7 and the 8 (Star) | December 3

Even if it’s love you can’t see it (Star) | December 3

Let’s go to that country (Star) | December 3

A Christmas for Donald Duck | December 10

Downhill | December 10

Ron – an unscheduled friend | December 15

Avoid | December 15

The Wonder Years | December 22

Christmas … again? | December 24th

Mickey and Minnie Mouse – Christmas Wish | December 24th

Small Potatoes: Who Killed USFL (docu) | 24 December The Rescue – The rescue of the boys | December 31st

No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson | December 31st

Silly Little Game | December 31st

Disney movie to be released at Christmas 2021

Classic Disney and Pixar animated films are always available on Disney +. We think of Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, 101 Dalmatians, Up etc …

If, on the other hand, you are wondering if Encanto, the new Disney movie released November 24, will be available on Disney + at Christmas, the answer is no. For the moment the company’s latest animated film is only available in theaters and it is not known when it will also land on the streaming platform. A release date on Disney + has not been announced, and it is likely that we will have to wait a few months for the title to appear in the catalog.

Who wants to watch on TV i Disney movie at Christmas 2021 but he does not have a subscription to Disney + he can console himself with prime time programming on Rai channels. Here it is below: