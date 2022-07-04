all the news of july

July is a very important month for fans of superheroes, some movies from ‘Spider-Man’ is coming to Disney+, taking into account that the rights belong to Sony, for that reason they were not available until now. We will also have new exclusive movies and some very interesting classics.

Spider-Man invades Disney+

Spider Man

Average teenager Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is transformed into an extraordinary Super Hero after being accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Considering himself “Spider-Man”, he sets out to rid the streets of crime, which brings him into conflict with the malevolent supervillain “Green Goblin” (William Defoe).

Premiere: July 8

spider man 2

In SPIDER-MAN 2, the second installment of the blockbuster Spider-Man movie based on the classic Marvel Comics hero, Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, juggling the delicate balance of his double life as a college student. and superhuman crime fighter. Peter’s life becomes even more complicated when he faces a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina) who has been reincarnated as the maniacal, multi-tentacled “Doc Ock.” When he kidnaps MJ (Kirsten Dunst), Spider-Man must spring back into action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.

Premiere: July 8





The amazing Spiderman

It tells the story of Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), an outcast high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben and Aunt May. Like most teenagers, Peter tries to figure out who he is and how he got to be the person he is today. Peter is also finding his way with his first love from high school, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and together, they struggle with love, commitment, and secrets. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance, which leads him directly to Oscorp and the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his father’s former partner. As Spider-Man confronts Connors’ alter ego, the Lizard, Peter makes life-changing decisions for him, harnessing his powers and shaping his destiny to become a hero.

Premiere: July 8

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

In THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2, peter parker (Andrew Garfield) must face electro (JamieFox), an enemy much more powerful than him. But when his old friend Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, Peter realizes that all of his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. It’s great being Spider-Man, for Peter Parker, there’s no feeling like swinging between skyscrapers, accepting being the hero and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone).

Premiere: July 8





Spider-Man: Homecoming

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his new identity as a web-slinging Super Hero. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt May. (Marisa Tomei)under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to return to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Premiere: July 8





zombie 3

It’s Zed and Addison’s last year at Seabrook and everything is better than ever. The town finally accepts that monsters are a part of Seabrook and has become a haven for both monsters and humans. Zed is about to receive a football scholarship and become the first zombie to go to college (and is excited to go with Addison who has already been admitted). Addison is excited that she will be inviting teams from around the world to the Cheerleading Competition to kick off the first “cheer pavilion.” But the city is surprised when a new team of intergalactic (alien) invaders arrives to participate in the competition. Reluctantly, they let the aliens stay in the competition, but the monsters and humans of Seabrook grow suspicious of them when they discover they may not just be looking to enter a friendly event.

Premiere: July 15

Premiere series on Disney+

dads on request

It all begins when, on her thirteenth birthday, California (Farah Justiniani) receives an unexpected gift: the keys to a van sent by her mother, Itzel, who wants to meet her again in Zacatecas, after her enigmatic and prolonged disappearance. . Miguel (Jorge White), Morgan (michael round) and Diego (Lalo Brito), the three adoptive parents who now take care of California, are not very convinced with the idea, but she persuades them because she feels that this trip will lead them to happiness: she will be able to see her mother again and finally they will all be together to forever.

Premiere: July 13 (all episodes)

All the same, or not

All the same, or not follow carolgabriella saraivah) at the time when he is going through two important changes in his life. On the one hand, she and her best friends prepare with excitement and enthusiasm to attend high school. On the other hand, she must assimilate the idea of ​​her mother getting married to her new boyfriend, and her imminent coexistence with his son. Going through both processes, he will experience unexpected situations inside and outside of school, he will face challenges typical of adolescence that will put his friendships to the test, and he will learn that the first step to being happy is knowing each other and respecting one’s own feelings, despite the fact that throughout Many mistakes are made along the way.

Premiere: July 20th (all episodes)





High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a campground in California, where the Wildcats and their fellow campers prepare for an unforgettable summer full of romance, unscheduled nights and the chance to enjoy nature. With a difficult setting Frozen With another dramatic “docuseries” of the ongoing production on the horizon, the Wildcats will try to prove who is “better in the snow” without leaving anyone out in the open. The series stars Joshua Bassett (Ricky), sophia wylie (Gina), Matt Cornett (EJ), julia lester (ashlyn), dara renee (Kourney), frankie rodriguez (Carlos), Saylor Bell Curda (Maddox) and Adrian Lyles (Jet). The invited artists presented this season are Aria Brooks (Alex), Liamani Segura (Emmy) and Ben Stillwell (Channing) plus guest artists Corbin Blue (Like the same), Meg Donnelly (Ok), Jason Earles (Dewey Wood), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn), Olivia Rose Keegan (Lilly), Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), Larry Saperstein (Big Red) and Joe Serafin (Seb).

Premiere: July 27th (new episode every Wednesday)

New episodes on Disney+

Ms. Marvel – premiere every Wednesday

LEGENDS, from Marvel Studios (episodes 18, 19 and 20) – July 1

More Disney + premieres in July

Loose Baby Care – July 1

Star Wars Vintage: The Clone Wars – July 1

Mickey Mouse funhouse (T1) – July 1

Operation Shipwrecks (T1) – July 1

Eye wonder – July 1





Gordon Ramsay: Extreme Flavors (S2 – S3) – July 1

Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Summer (special) – July 8

Giant Sharks – July 8

Lost Cities: The Flood – July 8

Daddy’s Penguins – July 8

Ready for Preschool (T3) – July 13

Wonder years (T1-T2) – July 13

Lost treasures of Rome (T1) – July 13

Molang (T1) – July 13

Neighbors Green (T3) – July 20

Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet – Jul 20

Colossal machines (T1) – July 20

Talespin (T1) – July 20

Critter Fixers: country vets (T1) – July 20



