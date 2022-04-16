All the news of Mario Strikers: Battle League (Switch)

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct left us with many surprises and news regarding the future of the console in this 2022. In addition to a large number of ports and of Titles exclusive like Splatoon 3 or Kirby and the Forgotten Land, we could see a “new” Mario. Although without a doubt Mario Strikers for Switch It will bring many new features that fans who longed for the title will continue betting on it.

The last Mario Strikers was released for Wii in the year 2007 and had a great acceptance among the fans. And it is that its game mode is simple, soccer with all the fun and madness that Mario titles bring to the houses. In addition, this title for Nintendo Switch contains some news that will make each match one experience only:

Equipment and statistics:

In addition to the classic characters from the red plumber saga, each with their own strength, skills Y speed different is something common in games of this style. In this installment, a character equipment section is also added that will change the statistics and will give more control and customization to the playerfitting to the tastes of each one as if it were a RPG.

Special shots:

Although all the characters in the video game have their own super shot, this installment introduces the Hyper-shots. These consist of the each match an orb will appear that will allow the player to make a special shot that will add more randomness to the game and will tighten or bulk up the results more, since we could see that these would count as two goals.

Local and online multiplayer:

If Nintendo knows anything, and Mario, it is to gather the maximum number of people to have a good time in front of titles like Mario Party, or this one Mario Strikers. In the Direct trailer you can see how you can play with up to 8 players on the same Switch locally. The online mode also looked promising, with a club section for players to make their own andteams of maximum 20 players. Added to this are new personalization stadiums, uniforms, etc.

This title will undoubtedly be one of the must from Nintendo to have on the shelf to have fun with friends. I already have it in my preselection, are you going to buy it? you can leave it at Twitter either comments.

