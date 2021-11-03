all the news of the update – Nerd4.life

FIFA 22 received the Title Update 3, for the moment only on PC with the console versions to follow quickly. Well, what are the Announcements of the new update for the football game produced by Electronic Arts?

With 1.1 billion games played and 5 billion goals, FIFA 22 was once again an extraordinary success this year, and this amount of users allowed the developers to quickly identify some problems to solve.

After the adjustments made to the mode FIFA Ultimate Team, Title Update 3 deals with solving the problems encountered with the Career And Volta Football, two of the main contents of the package.

Gameplay

Fixed the following issues:



In a rare situation, the ball could be moved during a free kick without the game restarting for either side.

In some situations, the referee did not sanction a foul after the goalkeeper had made a foul with the ball carrier.

Fixed some stability issues that could occur during the second half.

Sometimes, goalkeepers jumped too far when attempting to make a diving save. These jumping animations did not affect a goalkeeper’s ability to make saves.

In some cases, the referee mistakenly canceled the call of advantage.

When a player was offside, the opponent’s defensive line will continue to follow the player into their own half even when it was not advantageous to do so.

Sometimes own goals could be recorded as a shot on goal for the team that had scored.

Career

Made the following changes:



Added an Edit Squad link on the squad hub, allowing the manager to quickly scroll through squad menus.

When transferred to a new club in Player Career, pros with an OVR of 86 and / or higher were deployed immediately in the starting XI.

Fixed the following issues:



Career Mode progression could be lost between game sessions depending on how you exited the mode.

When exiting Career mode, the save pop-up has been updated to have Save and Exit as the first option as it allows players to manually choose their save slot.

In Player Career, the UI for the Avoid Granting achievement was not displaying correctly.

In Player Career, the pro controlled by the player could become a starter too quickly.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Made the following changes:



Added 2 new games in VOLTA ARCADE.

Added a shortcut to use all skill points used in the skill tree.

Added an audio signal that is played when there is a new leader in VOLTA ARCADE party games.

Fixed the following issues:



When playing VOLTA BATTLES through activities, the opposing team’s OVR could display an incorrect number.

The call of the exclusive ability button was not always showing during matches when the ability was ready to be activated.

When selecting an AI-controlled teammate in the Change Outfit menu in the shop and browsing the available items, the player’s avatar may be displayed.

During the Wall Ball VOLTA ARCADE party game, the white shooting limit line will now display in red when the player-controlled avatar crosses it.

Fixed a stability issue that could occur during a VOLTA FOOTBALL survival match.

General, Audio and Graphics

Made the following changes:



Updated some badges, comment lines, kits, banners, flags, TV graphics packs, stadiums, pre-match scenes and cheering.

Updated 31 faces and added a new face.

Fixed the following issues:

