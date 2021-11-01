all the news of this week (1 – 7 November)

Amazon Prime Video gets off to a great start this week.

These first days of November make us understand the trend of this month full of news, especially of original Amazon Prime Video productions (to subscribe to the site just click here).

All the new contents that will be uploaded to the catalog of the site will be divided only in two days of the week and the first day of news will obviously be the first day of the month.

As Amazon Prime Video has always done, non-original or non-exclusive content will be made available on the first day of the month.

Amazon simply uploads a list of contents in its catalog that absolutely cannot be missing in the package of “Perfect lover of films and TV series”.

Subsequently instead, the portal drops the first hand grenade of this month: three Amazon Prime Video original productions will be made available.

We will see a documentary, in which Amazon is increasingly specializing in recent times (here are some sports documentaries that are worth seeing on the portal), a film in which they took part in the roles of the protagonists none other than Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy (whom we loved in The Crown) and finally the highly anticipated all-Italian TV series centered on the Italian icon Carlo Verdone.

Let’s go immediately to discover the list of all the news available on the Amazon Prime Video catalog for this first week of November!

Monday 1st November

There is only one thing to say regarding the list of films available from today on the Amazon Prime Video catalog: TWENTY-TWO films!

Ok, there will be nothing new, but the great classics of world filmography cannot be missing in a catalog of this caliber, so here is the list:

50/50

Alien

Alien 3

Alien vs. Predator

Alien resurrection

Alpha dog

American killer

The fleeting moment

Eragon

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Gnomeo and Juliet

In time

Jane Eyre

Born on the 4th of July

The children of men

Crazy, stupid love

Johnny English

Mrs. Doubtfire

Love according to Dan

Predator 2

Rushmore

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

We pass by Alien to Mrs. Doubtfire up to the most recent with the “beauty icons” of today’s starsystem such as Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in Crazy, stupid Love and Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried and Olivia Wilde in In time.

Not a bad list to be only at the beginning of the month!

Let’s go on with the three TV series and shows available from today:

Black-ish (seasons 1-6)

The Lucy show

The Roy Rogers show

Friday 5th November

For some time now, Friday has been consecrated as the day of the original Amazon Prime Video productions and this week too we have confirmation.

A film, a documentary and an Amazon Original TV series will be uploaded to the catalog for a total of three original novelties.

Let’s start with reporting the film The visionary world of Louis Wain (original title The Electrical Life of Louis Wain) in which Benedict Cumberbacth plays the eccentric artist Louis Wain who during his youth falls in love with the housekeeper of the family (played by Claire Foy).

The two are forced to run away together because the Wain family does not accept a love like theirs: two different social backgrounds cannot mix.

The visionary world of Louis Wain shows the personal and professional life of the artist who, between the end of the 19th century and the 30s of the 20th century, painted very colorful and particular paintings full of kittens, which then changed people’s vision of these animals.

Let’s go on with the documentary entitled A Man named Scott and dedicated to the life and career of musician Scott Mescudi, also known as Kid Cudi since his first LP Man on the Moon: The End of Day it has become a worldwide phenomenon.

For the first time, an electronic musician tells stories of depression, anxiety and suffering, all features that have impressed millions and millions of young fans around the world.

Here is the trailer for the documentary.

Finally we left the best at the bottom: the TV series dedicated to the Italian icon Carlo Verdone will be available entitled Life as a Carlo.

The TV series is highly anticipated by millions of fans of the actor and will finally be made available on Amazon Prime Video!

Life as a Carlo tells the fictionalized story of the life of Carlo Verdone struggling with the creation of new films.

Here is the official plot:

“Carlo’s public image is that of a generous and always available man. To those who ask him for selfies on the street, autographs at autographs, Carlo never denies himself. The price of this constant limelight is an extremely frugal private life, marked by always the same rhythms, almost like a prison. Or a comedy. Vita da Carlo is the 10-part comedy series in which Verdone plays Carlo, revealing for the first time his most intimate sphere, made up of a small circle of acquaintances, one more bizarre than the other. There is also love, that for a pharmacist, which blossomed – coincidentally – in a place very dear to him: the neighborhood pharmacy. But when the proposal to run for Mayor of Rome arrives, Carlo’s life will have even more comical and unpredictable implications. The protagonist of the comedy series is Carlo Verdone in the role of himself. “

Together with Carlo Verdone in Life as a Carlo we will also find some of the most famous Italian stars: Max Tortora, Anita Caprioli, Monica Guerritore, Antonio Bannò, Caterina De Angelis, Filippo Contri, Giada Benedetti, Maria Paiato, Claudia Potenza, Andrea Pennacchi.

A definitely unmissable week this on Amazon Prime Video!