all the news of this week (3 – 9 January)

Amazon Prime Video begins its first week of the year with two original content!

Since all the news of the month were declared, we have been able to notice how Amazon Prime Video is working to make its catalog the most attractive ever.

Among dozens of films and TV series that have been released (here is the complete list) and the news of the month which, as usual, were concentrated on January 1st (here is the complete list).

This week it's up to two original films, the first two of the new year of which neither of the two is also the first film together by the international couple formed by Benji Mascolo and Bella Thorne.

So let’s find out what are the news of this first week of January 2022 in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

Monday 3rd January

Here we start with the first trailer of the Amazon Prime Video film in which the protagonists (Vivien and Roy) are played by Bella Thorne and Benji Mascolo: the film is titled Time Is Up.

Time Is Up tells the story of two young people in the most classic of schemes: opposites attract.

She, Vivien, is a rational girl, focused and with very clear goals in life: to enter university, study physics and find a job in the scientific sector.

He, Roy, on the contrary, is a boy totally subjugated by his emotions, with bad feelings that fill him with anger constantly tormenting him with the traumas he suffered as a child.

The two seem to have nothing in common, until they meet and, although against all odds, something happens.

Here is the official trailer for Time Is Up.

Friday 7 January

Amazon Prime Video today will provide a pearl for the small screen starring Ben Affleck and directed by George Clooney: the original film The tender bar.

The Tender Bar is the film adaptation of the memoirs The bar of high hopes (from 2005) by JR Moehringer.

JR, the protagonist who wrote the book, is a fatherless boy looking for a father figure who can guide him in his life as a young man.

JR is surrounded by his family, but finds his father figure to imitate among the stools of The Dickens, Uncle Charlie’s bar.

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR from when he is just a child until he becomes an adult and makes his choices, only thanks to the guidance of his beloved uncle Charlie who was able to guide him to become a man even without a father.

Here is the trailer:

In the cast of the film along with Ben Affleck we also find Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe, Max Casella, Max Martini, Sondra James, Rhenzy Feliz, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Michael Braun and Daniel Washington.

On the same day, Amazon Prime Video also offers the Italian drama film Still air.

Still air is set in a prison in the process of being abandoned where there are only a few prisoners and very few guards left.

Moving forward with the film, the inmates stop giving importance to the “usual rules” and create a new community, even if very fragile, made up of shared laws.

Still air it is told by critics as a complex film that is not afraid to tell the characters with all their complexities.

When you decide to press PLAY on Still air, be prepared for a crescendo of tension that will keep you glued to the screen.

According to the critics, Still air it was one of the best films of Venice 2021.

