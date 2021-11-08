all the news of this week (8 – 14 November)

Amazon Prime Video prepares to a really interesting new week as regards the novelties of its catalog, especially in terms of docu-series or documentaries (here are the 10 sports documentaries you absolutely must see).

As we all know, every month and every week Amazon Prime Video makes changes to its catalog both as regards the news and as regards the contents that are expiring and which will no longer be available to subscribers (you can click directly here to subscribe immediately. ), but today we focus on the content that will be made available (bad news leave it to someone else!).

Among the news of this week we will find several documentaries that range from many current themes, for example we will see another Amazon Prime Video original production of the All or Nothing series, we will also find a docu-series on the path of a young transsexual girl about to become a grown woman and also a music documentary on Bella Thorne’s future husband: Benji Mascolo.

Here is the list of all the new content that will be available from this week in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

Tuesday 9th November

The only novelty of this day is the 2015 film Knight of Cups.

Knight of Cups is a drama set between Los Angeles and Las Vegas in which the protagonist (Rick) is a successful screenwriter in Hollywood who lives between stratospheric villas and luxury resorts but inside he feels tormented by the death of his brother, for whom he blames himself.

Each episode in Rick’s life is associated with a particular Tarot card: The Tower, The Hermit, The Hanged Man, The Death and so on, which indicate a possible reading of the events. The title of the film in fact refers to the tarot card “the knight of cups”.

In the cast of Knight of Cups we find many big names like Christian Bale (who plays the protagonist Rick), Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman and Antonio Banderas.

Wednesday 10th November

Action Movie Coming to Amazon Prime Video Today!

On this day the 2007 film will be made available in the catalog Mexican Sunrise, a movie like The Hangover but with a totally different ending and a lot more tension!

Yes why Mexican Sunrise tells the frightening and dangerous adventure of a group of friends who just wanted to celebrate a bachelor party in Mexico, but during the evening they are involved in the trafficking of a drug lord who will not let them go so easily.

Thursday 11th November

Today we go to comedy.

The 2006 film will be available from today Irish Jam.

A somewhat bigoted Irish citizen discovers that a house in the town has been auctioned and, to prevent it from being bought by a person they don’t want around, they organize a fundraiser so that the city itself can buy it.

Unfortunately something goes wrong and the house ends up in the hands of an African American rapper with completely out of control attitudes for the Irish.

Curiosity: Although most of the film is set in Ireland and the characters are Irish, neither the cast nor the set have anything to do with Ireland!

Friday 12th November

Well, we’ve been waiting for the end of the week to release all the new Amazon Prime Video news!

This week they will be made available in the Ben catalog FIVE original productions.

Let’s start with sport since we announced it from the beginning of the article.

The first docu-series that we want to point out is All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs.

This season of All or Nothing is dedicated to one of the most dangerous and toughest sports in the American tradition: hockey.

The episodes will follow the team of Toronto Maple Leafs in the run-up to victory in the championship.

We then proceed with the sports documentary dedicated to the other American sport par excellence (no, it’s not football): NBA basketball.

It will be made available Pau Gasol: It’s About The Journey which will show the last year of the talented professional career Pau Gasol before deciding to completely quit the sport she loves right down to the roots of her hair.

Between an operation and months and months of rehabilitation we will discover the feelings and pains of a player who has dedicated his life to basketball and now it’s time to leave (as a professional player).

The description of the trailer in the player’s youtube channel reads precisely:

“The hardest thing about doing the sport you love is saying goodbye to it.”

(the hardest part of doing the sport you love is just saying goodbye).

We then continue with Mayor Pete.

Mayor Pete is the incredible story of Mayor Pete of a small town in Indiana who even manages to run and become a member of the US government.

“Many do it” you are saying.

Yes, many do it but none of them are gay.

Mayor Pete is the story of the first member of a gay American government.

Now it’s up to the docu-series Always Jane which tells the story of Jane struggling with her graduation preparation, ready to become a grown woman.

Jane Noury ​​is a transgender girl and Always Jane it allows you to peek into an everyday life made up of joys and sorrows, of acceptance and even discrimination.

We conclude the Amazon Prime Video proposals for this week with a music documentary.

Ben: Breathe follows the life of Benjamin Mascolo from Italy to New York and Los Angeles who is also getting closer and closer to his marriage to Bella Thorne.

After a long list we have listed all the news of this week’s Amazon Prime Video catalog!