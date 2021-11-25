All the news on National Geographic TV series and docuseries

The new original series The Chronicles of Spiderwick and the documentaries Welcome to Earth with Will Smith and Limitless with Chris Hemsworth arrive, also new in the cast of the Willow sequel.

The Disney + Day – the day dedicated to fans on the occasion of the second birthday of the video streaming service – arrived last November 12 and, as promised, Disney + He released previews And trailer films, series and documentaries that will arrive on the platform in the coming months or that are in development. To the announcements regarding Disney + movies and animated proposals we have dedicated a specific study, as well as to news from Marvel it’s at those at Lucasfilm / Star Wars. Here is a recap with all the ads concerning the others tv series and documentaries in installments of the brand National Geographic.

National Geographic docuseries and more

The six-part docuseries arrive with the National Geographic brand Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (expected in 2022) in which the actor Chris Hemsworth he sets out on an adventure to discover the potential of the human body e Welcome to Earth (coming out next December 8) with Will Smith which explores some of the greatest natural wonders in the world. In 2022 it also arrives America the Beautiful, a docuseries that leads us to discover the natural beauties of the American continent. Below you see the official trailers.

Also released a preview clip of The Beatles: Get Back, the original Disney + three-part docuseries directed by Peter Jackson and that will arrive in streaming on November 25. Check out the legendary Liverpool band performing the song I’ve Got a Feeling below.

The advances on new TV projects: The Spiderwick Chronicles, the cast of Willow

A brand new original live-action series is coming! Disney + is working on the TV adaptation of the literary saga The Spiderwick Chronicles by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, which in 2008 had already become a film directed by Mark Waters (Spiderwick – The Chronicles with Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and others). The books follow the Grace family – twin brothers Jared and Simon, sister Mallory and mother Helen – who move into the home of a great uncle and discover a parallel magical world. The details on the original Disney + TV series are very few: it has only been called “a modern coming-of-age story combined with a fantasy adventure”. For the occasion, Disney + has released the prime artwork of the series, which you see below.

Your magical guide to a fantasy world. #TheSpiderwickChronicles, a live-action Original Series based on the best-selling “The Spiderwick Chronicles” saga, is coming exclusively soon on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/hwg2AH35g8 – Disney + IT (@DisneyPlusIT) November 12, 2021

With a video, Disney + also introduced us to the Willow cast, the sequel series to the Ron Howard and George Lucas film of the same name, featuring Warwick Davis again in the role of the character he played back in 1988. Waiting for 2022, the new series will follow the events of the film for a few years and will introduce new characters to the enchanted realm of the fairies queens and two-headed monsters of Eborsisk, welcoming its hero, Willow Ufgood. Here is the full cast Davis introduced to the audience in the video: Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel and the new one announced Dempsey Bryk (The Birch).

Forget what you know, or think you know, and meet the young (er) cast of Willow. The Original Series is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iUW7WpLd59 – Disney + (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Also confirmed the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the musical dramedy inspired by the hit High School Musical franchise, which will arrive in 2022. In the new episodes there will be a change of location: the Wildcats will leave the corridors of East High for the last summer at the summer camp, complete with bonfires, summer love stories and nights without curfew.

We already have ❄️ goosebumps ❄️. The third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The series is coming in 2022. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iMJuSrV7LJ – Disney + IT (@DisneyPlusIT) November 12, 2021

