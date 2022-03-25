all the news starting from April 1st

Arrives in the Official Gazette on decree launched on March 17 from Cdm with the rules to make Italy return to the post covid normality through a series of measures envisaged by the road map drawn up by Governmentwith several stages until the end of 2022. Many confirmations but also a novelty: from April 1st it will be possible to go to the restaurant indoors with only basic green pass. In the draft of the decree, however, this possibility was envisaged only for outdoor restaurants, except for foreign tourists. Here are all the steps that will accompany the Italians out of the measures anti-Covid.

APRIL 1ST – Italy will no longer be in state of emergency Covid and consequently expire the Scientific technical committee and the structure of the extraordinary Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo: in their place an ad hoc operational unit should be created (until 31 December) to accompany the transitional period and complete the vaccination campaign. The color system is also permanently repealed, but monitoring will continue. Terminate the obligation to Super Green pass on the places of I work for the over 50s (the suspension of those who do not have it will no longer take place, but the fine will remain in case of non-compliance with the vaccination obligation): only the basic pass will be required for those who have exceeded this age threshold in the workplace.

Stop the green certificate on buses and in general on means of transport local public, where the obligation to wear the masks until April 30th. It will no longer be necessary to have at least the basic Green pass to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices or tobacconists. Even in outdoor restaurants the exhibition of any certificate will no longer be envisaged. For indoor dining «at the counter or at the table» you will need the basic pass. Furthermore, from 1 April the limit to the capacities in the structures and therefore also in the stages – where the basic pass will be required to access – it will be possible to occupy 100% of the seats. Stop even at quarantines from contact with a positive case at Covid, even for the unvaccinated: only those who contracted the virus will have to remain in self-isolation while anyone who has had contact will have to apply the self-surveillance regime, wearing the Ffp2 mask. There will therefore no longer be a distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated as now.

MAY 1 – Finish theGreen pass obligation almost everywhere. Until April 30 for some activities such as canteens, public competitions and interviews in prison, in addition to long-distance transport, it will still be mandatory in the basic version. The strengthened one will remain in effect until April 30 for spas, game rooms, discos, congresses and indoor sporting events. Also from May 1st, the obligation to wear masks in all places indoors.

JUNE 15 – All the vaccination obligations as for school staff, military, police and public aid officers, local police, employees of the prison administration and in general workers within prisons for adults and minors, personnel of the National Cybersecurity Agency. After this date, only the obligation of the vaccine for healthcare personnel and RSA will remain in force.

JUNE 30TH – The modalities of smart working in the private sphere as they are currently conceived. In particular, until the end of the month there will be the possibility of resorting to the so-called ‘agile work in the private sector without the individual agreement between employer and worker. Agile work for fragile workers is also extended.

DECEMBER 31st – The vaccination obligation remains in force until the end of the year for healthcare personnel and RSA. Visits by family members and visitors to people hospitalized in hospitals and social welfare residences will be allowed only with the Super Green Pass until 31 December.