all the nominations between cinema and TV series

They were announced by the President of the Hollywood Foreign Press, the association of the foreign press, along with Snoop Dogg the nominations for cinema and TV series of the Golden Globes 2022, after the storm that overwhelmed them due to the lack of inclusiveness in the jury, with the award ceremony where the winners will be announced that will be held offline on January 9, 2022 and no longer on NBC (it is therefore unknown who will be present and how the evening will take place at the moment). A particular edition therefore also in the nominations, which denotes a generational change, especially serial with the phenomenon of Netflix Squid Game in the main categories. Disney and Pixar once again dominate in the animation of films. We will see who will win.

Golden Globes 2022: all the cinema nominations

Best Drama Film

Belfast

Tail

Dunes

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbathc – The power of the dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Comedy or Musical Film

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!

West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrw Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorce Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Animated Film

Encanto (here our review)

Flee

Luca (here our review)

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon (here our review)

Best Foreign Film

Compartment 6 – Sony (Finland – Russia – Germany)

It was the hand of God – Netflix (Italy)

Drive My Car – Janus Film (Japan)

A Hero – Amazon (France – Iran)

Madres Parallelas (Spain)

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – TAIL

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitrona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Golden Globes 2022: all the TV series nominations

Best Drama

Lupine – Netflix

The Morning Show – Apple Tv +

Pose – FX / Netflix

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO / Sky

Best Actor in a Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actress in a Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Comedy or Musical Series

The Great – Hulu / STARZPLAY

Hacks – HBO Max (unreleased)

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu / Disney +

Reservation Dogs – FX / Disney +

Ted Lasso – Apple Tv +

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

Dopesick – Hulu / Disney +

Impeachment: American Crime Story – FX / Fox

Maid – Netflix

Mare of Easttown – HBO / Sky

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Golden Globes 2022: all technical nominations

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Adam Mckay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos

Best Original Soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power Of The Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song

“Be Alive”, King Richard (Music By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

“Dos Oruguitas”, Encanto (Music By: Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down To Joy”, Belfast (Music By: Van Morrison)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, Respect (Music By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman)

“No Time To Die”, No Time To Die (Music By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)