all the nominations between cinema and TV series
They were announced by the President of the Hollywood Foreign Press, the association of the foreign press, along with Snoop Dogg the nominations for cinema and TV series of the Golden Globes 2022, after the storm that overwhelmed them due to the lack of inclusiveness in the jury, with the award ceremony where the winners will be announced that will be held offline on January 9, 2022 and no longer on NBC (it is therefore unknown who will be present and how the evening will take place at the moment). A particular edition therefore also in the nominations, which denotes a generational change, especially serial with the phenomenon of Netflix Squid Game in the main categories. Disney and Pixar once again dominate in the animation of films. We will see who will win.
Golden Globes 2022: all the cinema nominations
Best Drama Film
Belfast
Tail
Dunes
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbathc – The power of the dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Comedy or Musical Film
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… BOOM!
West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrw Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorce Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Best Actress in a Movie, Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Animated Film
Encanto (here our review)
Flee
Luca (here our review)
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon (here our review)
Best Foreign Film
Compartment 6 – Sony (Finland – Russia – Germany)
It was the hand of God – Netflix (Italy)
Drive My Car – Janus Film (Japan)
A Hero – Amazon (France – Iran)
Madres Parallelas (Spain)
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitrona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Golden Globes 2022: all the TV series nominations
Best Drama
Lupine – Netflix
The Morning Show – Apple Tv +
Pose – FX / Netflix
Squid Game – Netflix
Succession – HBO / Sky
Best Actor in a Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Actress in a Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Comedy or Musical Series
The Great – Hulu / STARZPLAY
Hacks – HBO Max (unreleased)
Only Murders in the Building – Hulu / Disney +
Reservation Dogs – FX / Disney +
Ted Lasso – Apple Tv +
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
Dopesick – Hulu / Disney +
Impeachment: American Crime Story – FX / Fox
Maid – Netflix
Mare of Easttown – HBO / Sky
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Golden Globes 2022: all technical nominations
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
Adam Mckay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos
Best Original Soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power Of The Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Original Song
“Be Alive”, King Richard (Music By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)
“Dos Oruguitas”, Encanto (Music By: Lin-Manuel Miranda)
“Down To Joy”, Belfast (Music By: Van Morrison)
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, Respect (Music By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman)
“No Time To Die”, No Time To Die (Music By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)