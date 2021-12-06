all the numbers of the collapse

It is a black crisis for the car market, which in the month of November in Italy registered only 104,478 registrations. The index records a decline in 25 percent compared to November 2020 and 31 percent over the same period of 2019. The negative trend of the last few months is heavily affecting all the results of the entire year 2021.

From last January to November the cars registered were 134 thousand compared to 120 thousand last year, with a recovery that was reduced to 8.6% compared to 2020, despite that period was conditioned by a worsening of the pandemic and the consequent inevitable lockdown.

At the heart of the crisis is there lack of semiconductors which affects production, lengthens the delivery times of cars and represents, according to the latest survey by the Centro Studi Promotor, the first cause of the current situation according to 81 percent of the dealers interviewed.

In two years, a chasm difficult to fill

As highlighted by Unrae (the National Union of External Motor Vehicles), in 11 months the chasm of lost cars compared to 2019 is over 400 thousand unit. However, the general economic situation also weighs on the strong market contraction – for 39 per cent of the interviewees -, the persistence of the coronavirus health emergency (30 per cent of the answers) and the demonization of diesel due to the increase in prices ( 28 percent).

“Another element of weakness for the auto market – highlights Gian Primo Quagliano, head of sales management at Promotor – is the confusion of consumers. Many motorists still feel unfit switch to electric, but they have strong qualms about buying traditionally fueled cars “.

Few companies resist, 2022 worries

To all this is added that the financing for car incentives a zero emissions or low emissions and those with traditional fuel with emissions not exceeding 135 grams per kilometer of CO2 are now exhausted. A very sensitive issue for the sector given that the 2022 Budget Law does not provide for measures to support the car market.

There are few exceptions among the various car brands, which recorded heavy decreases compared to November a year ago: Dacia, Dr, Hyundai and Kia resist in positive ground, good performance on reduced volumes also by Porche and Tesla.

Considering the registrations since the beginning of the year, the negative result of Renault which, compared to the period January-November of 2020, loses almost 10 percent of volumes. Other large multinationals such as the German car manufacturer Ford and the Japanese have also sold a lot since the beginning of the year Honda and Nissan.

The Promotor Study Center expects the car market to close 2021 with one million and 460 thousand registrations, an inadequate level, the operators reiterate, at replacement of the Italian fleet currently active.