Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has been grabbing headlines since he rose to fame in the 1980s. Although lately much has to do with the controversy between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor had many famous romances before his marriage to the “Aquaman” actress.

This is a list of all the partners that Johnny Depp had before Amber Heard.

1. Lori Anne Allison

Depp married Lori Anne Allison, a makeup artist, when he was only 20 years old. Allison was six years older than him. The couple split in 1985, just two years after getting married, but remain friends.

2. Sherilyn Fenn

While both were filming the movie “Dummies” in 1985, Depp and Penn began an affair. They dated for three years and were even engaged.

3. Jennifer Gray

The “Dirty Dancing” actress began a relationship with Johnny Depp in 1989 and he asked for her hand in marriage just two weeks later. They never made it to the altar.

4. Winona Ryder

Johnny claims that he fell in love with Ryder in 1989, after seeing her at the premiere of the movie “Great Balls of Fire”. Their relationship ended in 1993, although the actor had a tattoo that said “Winona Forever.”

5. Ellen Barkin

Actress Ellen Barkin’s relationship began in 1994, when she was still married to Irish actor Gabriel Byrne. They ended their relationship and soon after reconciled in 1998.

6. Kate Moss

After meeting through a mutual friend, they began dating in 1994. Their relationship lasted four years. Moss has been very vocal about their breakup, claiming that she was left heartbroken.

7. Vanessa Paradise

After becoming single after breaking up with Moss and having a brief affair with Barkin. Johnny Depp began dating French actress Vanessa Paradis. Their daughter Lily-Rose was born in 1999 and later Jack in 2022. The couple decided to separate in 2012 and Depp announced it to the world in an interview with Rolling Stone.