all the phrases dedicated to Kim Kardashian, will the couple get back together?

Kanye West has finally released his new album DONDA, and a large part of the work is dedicated to the relationship with his wife Kim Kardashian, from which he separated in early 2021.
The couple’s divorce never became official in court, and even in the face of separation the couple remained very close: lately, however, there has been talk of a strong rapprochement, to the point that Kim appeared at Kanye’s last concert, at the end of which the two have apparently staged a new wedding (as you can see in the photo at the bottom of the article). Separating artistic performance and real life with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is very difficult, and while the couple’s fans storm the web and social networks with speculations and theories, it was Kanye himself who spoke, obviously through the songs of the DONDA album.
In these hours we have sifted through the work with an eye (also) attentive to the gossip side, and identified numerous verses relating to the sentimental situation of Kanye and Kim. Below, a quick summary:
- “Better that I change my number so you can’t explain“-” Jail “: In March, Page Six reported that Kanye had changed her phone number to prevent Kim from calling him directly and forcing her to go through his lawyers.
- “Fiendin ‘for some true love, ask Kim,’ what did you love?‘”-” Hurricane “
- “‘Cause you know you’d never live up to my ex, though“-” New Again “: in this song, Kanye is approached by a new girl but warns her that she will never be able to hold a candle to her ex, or Kim
- “When you said give me a ring, you really meant a ring, huh? / Turned out to be more than just a fling, huh? / Three hours to get back from Palm Springs, huh? / Who you know spend an hour in Walgreens, huh? / You know you’ll always be my favorite prom queen“-” Lord I Need You “
- “You had a Benz at sixteen, I could barely afford an Audi“-” Lord I Need You “: Kim was given a BMW by her father for 16 years.
- “They rented a room, we bought the resort“-” Lord I Need You “: a reference to how Kim and Kanye rented an entire resort in the San Juan Mountains last year to try and mend their marriage
- “But you came here to show that you still in love with me“-” Lord I Need You “: an explicit reference to last week’s concert