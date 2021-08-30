all the phrases dedicated to Kim Kardashian, will the couple get back together?

Kanye West has finally released his new album DONDA, and a large part of the work is dedicated to the relationship with his wife Kim Kardashian, from which he separated in early 2021.

The couple’s divorce never became official in court, and even in the face of separation the couple remained very close: lately, however, there has been talk of a strong rapprochement, to the point that Kim appeared at Kanye’s last concert, at the end of which the two have apparently staged a new wedding (as you can see in the photo at the bottom of the article). Separating artistic performance and real life with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is very difficult, and while the couple’s fans storm the web and social networks with speculations and theories, it was Kanye himself who spoke, obviously through the songs of the DONDA album.

In these hours we have sifted through the work with an eye (also) attentive to the gossip side, and identified numerous verses relating to the sentimental situation of Kanye and Kim. Below, a quick summary: