All the plagiarisms and the “strong similarities” of the Sanremo Festival

Sanremo begins and like every year one of the favorite games of all those who “I don’t, I don’t follow Sanremo”, but in the meantime they know everything about the singers and songs of the Festival is to find out what the plagiarisms are, or at least the “strong similarities” of the pieces competing with the songs of the past.

Also this year, in this respect, the Festival started with a bang, even if in reality in this case it would be a “theft” rather than a plagiarism, or in any case a lack of attribution as co-author of a piece. It is about Take care of yourself, presented by Highsnob paired with Hu. Well, rapper Junior Cally wrote on his social networks: «How courageously did you bring a song written by me to Sanremo. You are a poor fellow. It is right to know, ladies and gentlemen: that passage is mine too. ‘ The organization of Sanremo, after examining the matter, agreed with Highsnob and confirmed the song in the competition.

While waiting to understand if the 2022 edition will reserve other “cases”, below we make a quick overview of which were the most sensational cases of the previous editions; starting from a statistical datum: it seems that the accusations more or less documented over the years have been about 200, but of these very few have reached the courtrooms and almost none have obtained practical feedback. After all, it is known that one of the most difficult things to prove legally is the plagiarism of a song. As they say, there are 7 notes …

With our overview we start from a long way off: in 1958 Domenico Modugno triumphed with In the blue painted blue, then went down in history as Fly. A certain Antonio De Marco claimed that Mimmo Nazionale and his co-author Franco Migliacci had plundered a song he had written a couple of years earlier, The castle of dreams, never engraved, but made live. Mr. Volare reacted by suing De Marco for defamation and won the case.

In 1960 they won the Festival Renato Rascel And Tony Dallara with the very famous Romantic. Some time later a veterinarian, hobby musician, tal Nicola Festa, accused Rascel of having copied one of his titles entitled Angiulella. To support his thesis, the plaintiff had the classical and academic composer Ildebrando Pizzetti summoned by the court. But Rascel’s counter-move was brilliant: he asked for an expertise from none other than Igor Stravinsky, who totally exonerated him.

At least to date, the only plagiarism recognized by a court, with a final judgment, is that of Taxi, a piece written in 1970 by Pace-Panzeri-Conti-Argenio and sung by Antoine And Anna Identici. The plaintiff, Maria Pia Donati Minelli, an amateur musician, did not accept any transaction and after a lawsuit lasting years, she was compensated with 110 million lire in addition to the payment of the huge court costs: Taxi he had plagiarized his own Brilliant waltz, composed in 1948.

Let’s stay in 1970: the pairing wins Adriano Celentano – Claudia Mori with Who does not work does not make love. It is easy to notice that it is quite similar to Give Peace a Chance, engraved a year earlier by Plastic Ono Band.

In 1971 i Riches and Poors paired with José Feliciano they place second with What will be: Although the rhythm is different, the song has two practically identical musical stanzas a London London (1970) by Caetano Veloso.

Taking a leap forward a dozen years, an unknown Tiziana Rivale wins the 1983 edition by proposing Whatever will be, will be, practically a copy of Up Where We Belong (1982), a song sung in pairs by Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warner became the main theme of the soundtrack of Officer and gentleman (among other things, practically at the same time as the Sanremo Festival, it gets an Oscar as “best original song”).

And we come to the 90s. In 1995 People like us from Ivana Spain it seems too similar to Last Christmas (1984) of the Wham!

The following year the “case Ron”: He appears in the competition, paired with Tosca, singing I would like to meet you in a hundred years. They win. But several people point out that the introduction is very similar to More Than Words (1990) of the Extreme (in 1993 also translated into Italian by Luca Carboni – Jovanotti with the title of Or it’s Christmas every day: a forgettable version!). But what is most striking is the fact that some lines of I would like to meet you in a hundred years they are copied on a par from Shakespeare’s sonnets.

In 1997 It is you from Syria follows the musical trend of For us in love (1993) by Gianni Togni. While Nek was sued in court by Gianni Bella with the accusation of having plagiarized with Laura is not here his The more I think about it (1974). But it all ended in nothing. Still in the same year, the legendary ones Jalisse (mythical for being a real meteor) won with Rivers of words, practically a copy of Listen to Your Heart (1989) by the Swedish duo Roxette.

We arrive at the third millennium, which opens with a case that has caused a lot of discussion: the harmony of Warm shiver of the Matia Bazar (third place in the final ranking) remembers that of Libertango (1980) by Grace Jones. Also in 2000, Ivana Spain sings With your name, song that refers to the main theme of the soundtrack Braveheart (1995), film directed by Mel Gibson.

In 2001, i Undertone, whose song Half truths he reminded many of the boy band’s first single ‘N Sync, Bye Bye Bye, released the year before. Also in 2001, many also point the finger at What do you know about it from Gigi D’Alessio, whose harmony is very reminiscent of that of Circle of Life (1994) of Elton John. And someone has something to say about it as well Stay with me of the Gazosa, containing references to a mythical passage such as Kashmir (1975) dei Led Zeppelin.

In 2002 he was targeted Francesco Renga (for the first time in the “champions” category) with Traces of you, which seems too equal to Two big white tears (1969), with which Iva Zanicchi participated in the Eurovision. Someone points out that as well Now that I need you proposed by the couple Fausto Leali & Luisa Corna It is similar to Do that to me one more time (1979) by Captain & Tenille.

Two cases also in 2003: Fortune from Luca Barbarossa It is similar to The bandit and the champion (1992), composed by Luigi Grechi and brought to fame by his brother Francesco De Gregori. The second case concerns once again Fausto Leali, whose Was you echoes Fallin ‘ (2001) of Alicia Keys.

The refrain of the winning song of Sanremo 2004 The flying man of a reborn Marco Masini is very similar to And back to you (2001) of Laura Pausini.

In 2008 the case of Loredana Bertè, which presents Music and words; but it was excluded from the competition because the artistic commission chosen by Rai found that piece extraordinarily similar to Last secret (1988) by Ornella Ventura, songs which, however, had in common the same authors, Oscar Avogadro and Alberto Radius.

Let’s jump directly to 2016, when a Noemi a Tapir was delivered by them by Strip the news because his song A woman’s bag resembled great not only in the title (In a woman’s purse), but also in various passages of the text to a passage published by Giorgio Faletti in 2013.

Three years ago some noticed a strong similarity between With you from Sergio Sylvestre and another one With you, but this written by Alberto Fortis in 2016. Others approached the second-placed song, May she be blessed from Fiorella Mannoia, to A truer world (2014) of Michele Bravi. But the most sensational case was that of We are not infinite from Alessio Bernabei, very, very similar to One Last Time (2014) of Ariana Grande.

In 2018 Meta & Moro ended up in the sights with the song that would later win the Festival: then in reality it all turned out to be a bluff, or at least only minimally true news, as the piece was not at all a plagiarism, but if anything there could be a settlement problem as part of it had already been publicly executed (the whole story here).

In the 2019 edition the most sensational case happened to one of the most controversial characters of the Festival, Achille Lauro, whose Rolls Royce he reminded many 1979, a poignant ballad by the Smashing Pumpkins. It was rapper Frankie Hi-NRG who pointed this out first.

In 2020 it was the turn of a young woman, Tecla Insolia, whose May 8 according to the now prevailing social networks it remembers a lot A sense by Vasco Rossi. Others have noted similarities between Giant by Piero Pelù e Keep Your Heart Broken by the Finnish The Rasmus e No thank you by Junior Cally with Black Skinhead by Kanye West.

Last year someone had pointed out that Shut up and good he remembers a lot of the Maneskin FDT by Anthony Laszlo, in particular in the chorus, where both songs repeat the phrase “Fuori di testa” several times. Rai and Sony Music, after consulting some experts, strongly ruled out any hypothesis of plagiarism. Although many people were left with the doubt about the “strong similarities”.

But now a new edition is about to begin: we have to wait a little longer to know if there will be plagiarism, or more simply strong similarities. I bet you are already practicing with Shazam!