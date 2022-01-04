All the positives of Serie A: 19 out of 20 teams have at least one player out

Nineteen out of twenty companies have at least one case of Covid-19 positivity in pink. Two days after the resumption of the championship, at least sixty players are stopped in the pits for the period of isolation following the infection. In some cases, the count even reaches double digits. For privacy reasons, not all clubs have communicated the identities of the members involved, which is why a precise estimate of the number of positive players is not possible to date. The numbers, in any case, are worrying in view of the next round: only Lazio, to date, have not communicated any positivity within their team group.

Atalanta: two members of the team group, no names were revealed.

Bologna: Hickey, Molla, Viola, Dominguez.

Cagliari: Nandez.

Empoli: three members of the team group, no names were revealed.

Fiorentina: five members of the team, including two players. Names were not revealed.

Genoa: Criscito, Serpe. Coach Shevchenko was also positive.

Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz, Satriano.

Juventus: Chiellini, Arthur, Pinsoglio.

Lazio: nobody.

Milan: Tatarusanu.

Naples: Osimhen, Elmas, Lozano, Malcuit, Mario Rui.

Rome: Mayoral, Fuzato and another footballer whose name has not been revealed.

Salerno: eleven members of the team, including nine players. Names were not revealed.

Sampdoria: Augello, Falcone and two members of the technical staff whose names were not disclosed.

Sassuolo: Goldaniga (about to move to Cagliari); four other members of the team, including three players. Names were not revealed.

Spice: Kovalenko, Manaj, Hristov and Nzola, plus a member of the coaching staff whose name was not disclosed.

Turin: seven members of the team, including at least three players. Names were not revealed.

Udinese: nine members of the team, including seven players. Names were not revealed.

Venice: two members of the team group. Names were not revealed.

Verona: ten members of the team, including eight players. Names were not revealed.