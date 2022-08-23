All the Predator movies, from worst to best

In 1987, a semi-unknown John McTiernan was directing his second feature film after ‘Nomads’, a film with Pierce Brosnan that went virtually unnoticed. The legendary producer Joel Silver (‘Lethal Weapon’, ‘Crystal Jungle’, ‘Matrix’) trusted the young director to continue exploiting the success of an actor like Arnold Schwarzeneggerwho came from starring in ‘Conan: The Barbarian’, ‘Terminator’, ‘Commando’ and ‘Hunted’. The result: ‘Predator’one of the best science fiction films in history and the beginning of one of the highest-grossing sagas.

The plot of ‘Predator’ is quite simple on paper. A group of elite mercenaries hired by the CIA enters a Central American jungle to rescue a politician kidnapped by a local guerrilla. After reaching the location and destroying the enemy base, the military discover the skinned corpses of a previous entourage, realizing that there is a much greater danger camouflaged among the trees…

This film was born, curiously, thanks to Sylvester Stallone, and was about to be carried out by Jean-Claude Van Damme like the alien hunter before becoming one of the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies.

Brothers Jim and John Thomas, screenwriters of the film, they had the idea as a result of a joke in ‘Rocky IV’, released two years earlier, in which it was said that if the famous boxer had defeated all his great opponents, the next thing would be to face an alien to pose a challenge elderly. Jean Claude Van Damme was contacted to put himself in the shoes of the ‘Predator’, but ended up leaving the project due to disagreements with the suit.

Three years later, the director of ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 5’, another of the longest-running horror sagas, Stephen Hopkins was in charge of a sequel that tried to squeeze the good result of the original, taking the alien and the protagonist of ‘Lethal Weapon’ Danny Glover to face each other in an urban environment like the city of Los Angeles. The thing did not work out so well, and we said goodbye to the Predator until 14 years later, when a Fox executive turned on the light bulb by raising a crossover that already existed in the world of comics since 1989.

‘Predator 2’ had as a wink the skull of a Xenomorph in the alien ship of the protagonist creature, dropping that both aliens lived in the same universe just as the comic ‘Alien vs Predator’ had raised a year before. With the saga of ‘Alien’ as stopped as that of ‘Predator’, bringing these two beasts together was killing two birds with one stone. So it was. The person in charge was Paul WS Anderson, the director of the magnificent ‘Final Horizon’ and the not so magnificent ‘Resident Evil’ saga. And the thing did so well at the box office that there was even a sequel. Although the public and such important figures of the franchises as Sigourney Weaver showed their rejection of the ‘Alien vs. Predator’ movies.

After this crossing ‘Alien’ returned to the hands of Ridley Scott with the irregular ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Alien: Covenant’, and ‘Predator’ tried again to recover its essence of series B of action and terror with officials like Robert Rodriguez (producer of ‘Predators’) and Shane Black (actor of ‘Predator’ and director of ‘Predator’ in 2018). Their reboot they did not take off, and so we have reached today.

With Disney buying Fox, it was clear that a new reboot was imminent, but contractual fringes with the previous producers have caused the new installment ‘Predator: La presa’ to be released directly on its platform digital Disney+. A prequel set 300 years ago that shows us the first confrontation between humans and Predators and that has opened an interesting debate: Is ‘Predator: Prey’ the best movie in the ‘Predator’ saga? Well, let’s find out.