All the Predator movies, from worst to best
In 1987, a semi-unknown John McTiernan was directing his second feature film after ‘Nomads’, a film with Pierce Brosnan that went virtually unnoticed. The legendary producer Joel Silver (‘Lethal Weapon’, ‘Crystal Jungle’, ‘Matrix’) trusted the young director to continue exploiting the success of an actor like Arnold Schwarzeneggerwho came from starring in ‘Conan: The Barbarian’, ‘Terminator’, ‘Commando’ and ‘Hunted’. The result: ‘Predator’one of the best science fiction films in history and the beginning of one of the highest-grossing sagas.
The plot of ‘Predator’ is quite simple on paper. A group of elite mercenaries hired by the CIA enters a Central American jungle to rescue a politician kidnapped by a local guerrilla. After reaching the location and destroying the enemy base, the military discover the skinned corpses of a previous entourage, realizing that there is a much greater danger camouflaged among the trees…
This film was born, curiously, thanks to Sylvester Stallone, and was about to be carried out by Jean-Claude Van Damme like the alien hunter before becoming one of the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies.
Brothers Jim and John Thomas, screenwriters of the film, they had the idea as a result of a joke in ‘Rocky IV’, released two years earlier, in which it was said that if the famous boxer had defeated all his great opponents, the next thing would be to face an alien to pose a challenge elderly. Jean Claude Van Damme was contacted to put himself in the shoes of the ‘Predator’, but ended up leaving the project due to disagreements with the suit.
Three years later, the director of ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 5’, another of the longest-running horror sagas, Stephen Hopkins was in charge of a sequel that tried to squeeze the good result of the original, taking the alien and the protagonist of ‘Lethal Weapon’ Danny Glover to face each other in an urban environment like the city of Los Angeles. The thing did not work out so well, and we said goodbye to the Predator until 14 years later, when a Fox executive turned on the light bulb by raising a crossover that already existed in the world of comics since 1989.
‘Predator 2’ had as a wink the skull of a Xenomorph in the alien ship of the protagonist creature, dropping that both aliens lived in the same universe just as the comic ‘Alien vs Predator’ had raised a year before. With the saga of ‘Alien’ as stopped as that of ‘Predator’, bringing these two beasts together was killing two birds with one stone. So it was. The person in charge was Paul WS Anderson, the director of the magnificent ‘Final Horizon’ and the not so magnificent ‘Resident Evil’ saga. And the thing did so well at the box office that there was even a sequel. Although the public and such important figures of the franchises as Sigourney Weaver showed their rejection of the ‘Alien vs. Predator’ movies.
After this crossing ‘Alien’ returned to the hands of Ridley Scott with the irregular ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Alien: Covenant’, and ‘Predator’ tried again to recover its essence of series B of action and terror with officials like Robert Rodriguez (producer of ‘Predators’) and Shane Black (actor of ‘Predator’ and director of ‘Predator’ in 2018). Their reboot they did not take off, and so we have reached today.
With Disney buying Fox, it was clear that a new reboot was imminent, but contractual fringes with the previous producers have caused the new installment ‘Predator: La presa’ to be released directly on its platform digital Disney+. A prequel set 300 years ago that shows us the first confrontation between humans and Predators and that has opened an interesting debate: Is ‘Predator: Prey’ the best movie in the ‘Predator’ saga? Well, let’s find out.
7
Alien vs. Predator 2 (2007)
Brothers Colin and Greg Strause made their directing debuts of feature films with this sequel, after having directed legendary rock and nu metal video clips such as Linkin Park’s ‘Crawling’ or Nickelback’s ‘How You Remind Me’. In the world of cinema they were not so successful, to put it kindly.
Razzie nominations for Worst Sequel and Worst Excuse for a Horror Movie or Series, the second installment of ‘Alien vs. Predator’ presents us with a Predator against a horde of Aliens (and the “Pred-Alien” hybrid created in the previous one) in a small town in Colorado, USA.
6
predator (2018)
Shane Blackthe actor who played Hawkins in the original ‘Predator’ and later became a prominent Hollywood action film writer and director, commissioned this (not quite) failed reboot in 2018 with the help of Fred Deckerpartner, collaborator and friend who had not written a script since 1993 (‘Robocop 3’, which he also directed).
It’s not round at all (cutouts in the cutting room sure did a lot of damage), but it’s pretty underrated. Our partner Faust Fernandez believes he deserves a chance, as shown in the review of ‘Predator’ at its premiere: “‘Predator’ tears apart (literally) the softened idea that we have today of the cinema of the 80sand he does it with blood, guts, black humor, vitriolic retorts, jokes about minorities and bully Tourette syndrome series B.”
5
Alien vs. Predator (2004)
A heat source rises from Antarctica, and millionaire Charles Bishop Weyland (lance henryksen) finances an expedition to investigate the reason. Once there, scientists led by Alexa Woods (Sanaa Lathan) discover a pyramid buried in the ice, and inside it, a terrible secret: a group of Predators have kidnapped an Alien queen…
Jesus Palacios he defended it like this in his review of ‘Alien vs Predator’ for FOTOGRAMAS: “‘Alien vs. Predator’ is not a masterpiecebut its director, the specialist Paul WS Anderson, has managed, at least, to avoid ridicule, to build a mimetic and effective monster moviewhich has little to do with the tour de force of Ridley Scott, James Cameron or John McTiernan, but which can hold its own alongside the films of Fincher, Jeunet or Stephen Hopkins.”
4
predators (2010)
Adrian Brody that Royce, a mercenary who reluctantly puts himself in charge of a group of elite warriors (yakuzas, assassins, ex-military…) who realize that they have been taken to an alien planet… as prey.
Robert Rodriguez Supervised Nimród Antal’s Space Horror Movie as Producerwhich is a sequel more than worthy of the first two and had a spectacular cast if we see it today: along with Brody were Alice Braga, Walton Goggins, Mahershala Ali, Danny Trejo, and Laurence Fishburne.
3
Predator 2 (1990)
An unwritten rule of sequels is that the plot has to be moved to New York or Los Angeles (and in the third installment, to space), and that’s what they did with ‘Predator’. The tone shifts towards a police action movie, with all the excesses of the time summed up in one movie.. So: Good. Although its box office result left the franchise fallow for 14 years.
If we list mythical actors from the 80s/90s, we could well recite the cast of this movie: Danny Glover, Gary Busey, Maria Conchita Alonso, Bill Paxton, Robert David…
two
Predator: The Prey (2022)
Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (’10 Cloverfield Street’) and starring Amber Midthunder as a Comanche warrior named Naru‘Predator: Prey’ is the first prequel to the ‘Predator’ saga and the first, too, to feature a female lead.
Set almost 300 years before the original, it presents us the first confrontation between humans and predators.
1
Predator (1987)
Although the years do not pass in vain, it is impossible to see again ‘Predator‘ without a complicit smile, almost of guilty pleasure, appearing on our faces. And not only for several of the best Arnold Schwarzenegger quotes like “I don’t have time to bleed“or the ironic”you are a real beauty“by facing the Predator face to face, nor by having a schwarzenegger impassive as an action hero. No, this movie directed by John McTiernan seamlessly blends action, explicit violence and comedy in an adventure that crosses from Vietnam to science fiction.
And that’s why it’s still the best of the entire ‘Predator’ franchiseby far.
