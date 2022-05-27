All the premiere movies and series on Prime Video in June

Just a week later, 10th of June the second season of the Fairfax animated series . This series focuses on the lives of four young people who go to a high school in Los Angeles, and the series somewhat follows that current trend with adult animation series. If you’re looking to have a good time and laugh out loud, try watching the first season, which is available now.

As we have said a little above, one of the most anticipated releases in June is the third season of The Boys but luckily we won’t have to wait long to see it. next June 3 It is the date chosen to learn more about this crazy story where superheroes are not what we are used to, and where the group of The Butcher desperately tries to hunt them down.

June is going to be a very good month for all of you who are subscribers of Prime Video, a platform that has several series and films of its own production with outstanding quality. If you want to know what is coming this next month, keep reading a little more.

The same June 10 comes to Prime Video Unlimited, a Spanish series that is focused on the first boat trip around the world. In it we are going to see how Magellan and Elcano embark on a terribly hard journey to create new trade routes. In 1519, 239 sailors left on this voyage, although only 18 returned. The protagonists are two great actors: Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte.

A little later in the month of June, specifically on the 17threach the summer i fell in love. This series is from the creator of “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”, Jenny Han. This series focuses on a teenage love triangle between a girl and two brothers, and we will see how a story unfolds where maturity and relationships between mothers and children will have a gigantic weight.

Almost at the end of the month it will also arrive on the platform the 6-episode mini-series Chloe. In it we are going to see how a girl named Becky becomes obsessed with the life of a childhood friend named Chloe. When she suddenly dies, Becky decides to impersonate her to infiltrate the lives of her friends and find out why Chloe died. This miniseries stars Erin Doherty, and will arrive on June 24.

On the same day of the month, and to close as far as series are concerned, the reality show will arrive The One That Got Away. In this there will be 6 singles who will try to find love with the help of Betty Who, who will be the presenter of the program. It seems that the connections of these with some people from their past will be very important.

New movies to watch in June

The same day The Boys arrives on Amazon Prime Video, it will also arrive Clifford, The Big Red Dog. This fun movie for all ages tells the story of a puppy dog ​​who is adopted by a girl, and thanks to magic he transforms into a a giant puppy. This will give rise to a lot of the most comical situations, so it’s perfect for having a good time with the little ones in the house.

Another very interesting film that will arrive a few days later will be Agents 355. In this film we are going to find a good cast of actors and actresses like Jessica Chastain or even the Spanish Penélope Cruz. The film focuses on the character played by Chastain, who assembles a team of agents from around the world to track down mercenaries who have acquired a top-secret weapon. Available June 8.

the world is yours is the next movie to hit Amazon’s streaming platform, specifically on June 17. The Spanish film focuses on the story of Rafi, a ruined man who sneaks into a hunt full of the highest society to try to sell them his business. The hunt ends up being much more than it seemed, and there we can see all kinds of comic madness.

My Fake Boyfriend It arrives on the same day of the month as one of the most outstanding premieres. In this film we are going to see the story of Andrew, who cannot get away from his “toxic” boyfriend in any way. His friends, to try to help him, create a fake boyfriend on social networks so that he can show it off, but everything ends up going wrong when he goes viral all over the world. A romantic comedy that is worth it.

The final stretch of the month of June is headed by moon fallwhich will come June 24 on Prime Video. This movie, starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, belongs to the science fiction genre. The Moon will receive a mysterious blow that will send it out of its orbit, and unfortunately that path will take it directly towards Earth. A group of scientists must try to go to the Moon to try to save all humanity.

The last two movies of the month we will have them on the 26thand we start with The House of Gucci. This film has Ridley Scott in the direction, and well-known actors such as Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino or Jeremy Irons, to name just a few. The entire film revolves around the murder of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the founder of this great fashion empire.

The other one of these movies is How to survive in a material world (Kajillionaire). In it we are going to see how a family of swindlers spends their whole lives teaching their daughter to steal, swindle and cheat as much as possible. A blow seems to go wrong, and in it they must convince a stranger to help them in the next one, something that will undoubtedly turn their lives upside down.